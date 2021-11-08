Uddingston Rugby Club 3-24 Strathaven: Four yellow cards in feisty encounter

Ruairidh Anderson in action for Uddingston Rugby Club (Library pic)

The Villagers were adopting a highly physical approach to the game throughout, kicking to the corner or simply being aggresive in a bid to put Strathaven under pressure.

"It’s a bit disappointing to lose but the result doesn’t quite reflect how we played,” said Uddingston captain Ruairidh West.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We were in there fighting for the first 15 minutes of the second half but we didn’t capitalise when we put them under pressure.

"We knew what the game plan was in the second half. Unfortunately we just didn't get the try we were fighting for.”

Strathaven went 7-0 up after 20 minutes courtesy of a converted try, before Uddingston reduced their deficit to four points with a penalty by Ruairidh Anderson five minutes later.

Uddingston’s ‘up and at ’em’ tactics worked pretty well until the final five minutes of the first half when the visitors took advantage of their hosts losing a bit of structure to score two tries, neither of which was converted so it was 17-3 at half-time.

Strathaven incurred one first half sin binning, with the three other yellow cards in the second half including another for the away team and one each for Uddingston pair Calum Anderson and Ruairidh Anderson.

The Villagers suffered a blow in the second half when Andy Watson’s ‘try’ was disallowed as play was stopped due to a head knock before the ball was put down.

The scoring was completed with 15 minutes remaining when Strathaven scored a converted try.

The Villagers are now eighth in the table with 13 points from nine games.

Meanwhile, Uddingston’s local rivals Dalziel Rugby Club lost 10-0 at home to Wigtownshire in the same division on Saturday. After eight games, Dalziel are sixth with 13 points.