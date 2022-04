Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Bottom placed Uddingston have 16 points with one game to play, just a single point behind safety.

Second bottom Helensburgh did play on Saturday and remained on 15 points after losing their final league game 41-20 at home to Strathaven.

By virtue of their superior points difference over Helensburgh, a single point – via four tries or losing by seven points or less – will seal survival for Uddingston in the rearranged game at Wigtownshire on Saturday, May 14.