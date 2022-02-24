Six Nations Scotland v France call for Glasgow Warriors lock Kiran McDonald

Bearsden rugby player Kiran McDonald has been called up to the Scotland squad for this weekend’s Six Nations clash with France at Murrayfield.

By Ian MacLean
Scotland hopeful Kiran McDonald (pic: Glasgow Warriors)

The 27-year-old uncapped Glasgow Warriors lock forward is one of six players drafted in by head coach Gregor Townsend after a number of his squad were ruled out by injury.

McDonald, a former Killermont Primary and Boclair Academy pupil, was first called up by Scotland for last summer’s tour to Romania and Georgia.

However, he was denied the chance to represent his country for the first game when the matches were cancelled because of Covid.

Townsend said: “While it is disappointing to lose players to injury ahead of the France match, this is a great opportunity for the new players to impress and force their way into our match-day squad.

“The attritional nature of the Guinness Six Nations means there are often changes made to the squad.”

