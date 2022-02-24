Scotland hopeful Kiran McDonald (pic: Glasgow Warriors)

The 27-year-old uncapped Glasgow Warriors lock forward is one of six players drafted in by head coach Gregor Townsend after a number of his squad were ruled out by injury.

McDonald, a former Killermont Primary and Boclair Academy pupil, was first called up by Scotland for last summer’s tour to Romania and Georgia.

However, he was denied the chance to represent his country for the first game when the matches were cancelled because of Covid.

Townsend said: “While it is disappointing to lose players to injury ahead of the France match, this is a great opportunity for the new players to impress and force their way into our match-day squad.