'We must improve our fitness' - Dalziel Rugby Club head coach Graham Calder makes vow after Strathaven loss

Lineout success for Dalziel Rugby Club against Strathaven (Pic by Elaine Neilson)

The Motherwell outfit led 16-3 at half-time in the Tennent’s West Division 2 encounter but eventually suffered defeat as the hosts fought back to win 40-33.

“We started the game exceptionally well,” Calder, who played at stand off, told the Times and Speaker.

"We were delighted about how we started in terms of our game plan and how we executed it and we took a lead into half-time.

“But early in the second half we gave away far too many penalties which gave them possession of the ball and territory. And they were able to capitalise on that, which got them right back into the game.

"If I’m being honest I think that is why we lost the game.

"And we also need to really work on our fitness levels to ensure that we maintain our high levels and our high standards throughout the entire game.

“I think our fitness let us down and we gave away silly penalties, made silly decisions and our execution let us down as well.

"We will definitely be changing our training regime slightly over the next few weeks, in terms of making sure there is a real element of working on our cardio fitness as well.

"And we have already contacted the boys to make sure they are doing stuff in their own time at home as well to make sure we’re fully prepared on the Saturday to play at the intensity we want to for the entire 90 minutes.

"Losing was a sore one to take, very disappointing. But there were real positives in how we performed at certain stages of the game.

"And we even fought back in the second half and actually went in front again.

"But then unfortunately for us, Strathaven scored towards the end of the game to win.”

Dalziel tries at Strathaven came from Callum Croughan, Les Barclay, Daniel Bartlett and a penalty try, with penalties and conversions scored by Andrew Glover.

Saturday’s defeat leaves Dalziel ninth in the table with three points from their opening two league games.

The Motherwell men are back in league action this Saturday when they host Waysiders/Drumpellier in a game which kicks off at 3pm.

Calder said: “The league table would suggest this might be an easier game than the Strathaven one.

"But we will always give every team the respect they deserve and we’ll prepare properly for it.

"It’s definitely a game where we’re targeting to get ourselves back on track.

"We have lost our two games so far. But last year when we lost our opening two games we came out of those games with two points.

"This year we have three points and we honestly believe we can go on a run of wins in the coming weeks to bring us back up the table.”

Meanwhile, Dalziel’s local rivals Uddingston Rugby Club suffered a heavy 90-10 Tennent’s West Division 2 defeat at Cumnock last Saturday. The loss leaves Uddingston seventh in the latest standings with four points from three matches.