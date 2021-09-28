West of Scotland v Strathmore - Rory Cuthbertson took the West tally to 50 points with this try

Left wing Aaron Purewai was the star of the show for the Milngavie side with a seven-minute hat-trick as West bounced back from their 82-10 humiliation at Howe of Fife.

Six of West’s eight tries came in a dominant second half performance as they gained a try bonus point from their 52-5 win.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In perfect conditions West went ahead after 10 minutes when skipper Scott Cochrane set up a ruck from which Grady Lawrence took possession and went over, Dru Nicholson converting.

A few minutes later, Callum McCormack scored in the corner after good breaks by Lawrence and his centre partner Lestyn Humphreys.

West continued to press but unforced errors and a high penalty count stopped them adding to their score and 10 minutes from the interval a series of missed tackles allowed Strathmore full-back Euan Duguid a try, making the half-time score 12-5.

Soon after the restart the visitors were down to 14 men after flanker Ewan Maguire was penalised in front of his posts for a high tackle on Jamie Carruth.

Maguire received a yellow card and West seven points when Cochrane went over from the ruck, Nicholson again converting.

Six minutes into the half, Purewai, who looked dangerous every time he got the ball, scored the first of his three tries, collecting a precise crossfield kick and stepping round his opposite number to go under the posts. Nicholson got his reward with another two points.

The winger’s second try came five minutes later as they ball went through the backs’ hands before Rory Cuthbertson drew his man and sent Purewai in with a perfectly timed pass.

The hat-trick actually came from Strathmore’s only real attack of the half as Purewai collected a speculative long pass almost on his own line before running the length of the park to score, Nichoslon again adding.West scored twice more in the last six minutes through Lawrence and Cuthbertson with both tries converted by Nicholson.