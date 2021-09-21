It wasn't a good day for West of Scotland as they went down 82-10 to Howe of Fife (pic: Gordon Cairns)

There was a perfect pitch at Duffus Park in Cupar and great weather for running rugby – unfortunately for the Milngavie side it was Howe who did most of the running.

This was a bad day at the office for West, the forwards holding their own but the backs taught a lesson in support, passing and speed by the Howe backs.

Within 15 minutes Howe had the bonus point in the bag with four well worked tries.

The first of these was a push over try by prop David Thomas but the other three were all scored by their speedy backs. Three of these were converted.

The West scrum was dominant and the lineouts were safe but they were unable to retain the ball in open play.

Towards the end of the first half West came more into the game but a loose pass was intercepted and a length of the pitch run by their centre Stewart Lathangie added another converted try.

At last a penalty on the home 22 saw West take a scrum and rumble towards the line.

Another scrum and West rumbled over with John Vaconcelos touching down. The conversion was missed and the half time score was 33–5 to the hosts.

West started the second half in better form staying in the home half for a good period and this was rewarded with a penalty in front of the posts.

West selected to scrummage with the ball passed out wide and winger Calum Booth scored in the corner. The conversion was missed.

Unfortunately for the visitors the Howe centre made a good break from the kick off and passed it out for their winger to score in the corner.

This was the last straw for West and their heads went down. Howe ran riot in the last 15 minutes scoring a further six tries taking the final score to an embarrassing 82 -10.

West will have to regroup for the upcoming home game this week against Strathmore.