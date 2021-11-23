Action from West of Scotland's win at Annan (pic: Alan Robertson/Annan RFC)

West currently sit second in the National Division 1 table, having won seven of their nine games so far.

But with only one team going up to the Premiership they will have to overhaul their Aberdeenshire rivals who have a 100 per cent record and an eight-point lead, making this Sunday’s showdown at Burnbrae a must win for West.

Garioch beat West 35-10 at Inverurie in September – but West go into the game on the back of an emphatic 66-10 victory at Annan Warriors last Sunday.

Remarkably, nine of their 10 tries were scored by two members of the back row. Open side Hannah Foster-Rain led the way with five tries, while No 8 Alex Watson touched down four times.

Coach Lindsey Smith was forced by injuries into making change but West were quickly into their stride with Watson putting the Milngavie side ahead after only two minutes, Emily Irving converting.

Four minutes later, a tremendous drive by the West forwards allowed their backs to get into home territory and this time it was Foster-Rain on hand to score.

With spectators expecting West to continue on the front foot and build a substantial lead, the visitors seemed to lose their playing discipline for the next quarter of an hour.

Annan came into the game but the West regained control and Foster-Rain increased her side’s advantage, her break from 40 metres leaving defenders trailing in her wake. Irving added the extras.

An unconverted try got Annan on the scoreboard but two more Watson tries to complete he hat-trick, both converted by Irving, gave West a 33-5 lead at the break.

Both sides repeated their first-half tallies in the second period. Just after the restart Foster-Rain went over for her hat-trick before Annan quickly responded with Jane Stewart’s second try of the day.

But two more tries from Foster-Rain, both converted by Irving, took the Burnbrae side past the half-century, and further tries from outside centre Jade Scott and Watson, with Irving again converting both, completed the scoring.