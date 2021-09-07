West of Scotland were among the tries in their first National League game for 18 months (pic: Gordon Cairns)

The Milngavie club made a winning return from their Covid-enforced break, defeating Ardrossan Academicals 37-10 at Burnbrae on Saturday in their first National League 3 match since March 2020.

West fielded nine debutants, many of whom had come through the ranks of the club, and were quickly into their stride.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They went ahead after 14 minutes, Dru Nicholson slotting home a penalty from 30 metres.

And on 24 minutes West got the try their play deserved. With the referee playing advantage, Jamie Carruth kicked wide to debutant Callum McCormack on the right. The forwards turned the ball back inside to the supporting Carruth who went over for an unconverted score.

Grady Lawrence made a superb break and fed Nicholson who was held up over the line, but the centre would get his reward a few minutes later.

The forwards took one against the head and Lawrence went over under the posts. Nicholson converted to make it 15-0 at half-time.

Within three minutes of the restart, another powerful break by Lawrence saw him under the posts again. Nicholson made it full value.

Five minutes later, a momentary lack of concentration saw West go offside. Ardrossan kicked to the corner and from the line-out, hooker Scott Campbell scored, unconverted.

The visitors then had their best spell of the match but didn’t score again until 15 minutes to go, Jamie Thompson crossing after a needless penalty conceded by West and another kick to the corner and this time it was Jamie Thompson who finished.

It was now 22-10 but Nicholson made the game safe with a fine kick from a penalty 40 metres out.

With five minutes left skipper Scott Cochrane, a superb leader throughout, secured the try bonus point, driving over from the line-out. Nicholson put over the difficult conversion from wide on the right.

Two minutes later, McCormack got his debut try, scoring in the corner after the ball had passed through many West hands to round off a fine afternoon for the West supporters.