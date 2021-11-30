West of Scotland's Drew Reddie surges into contact with the home defence (pic: John Cameron)

A much improved performance in defence was the key to West’s win after two early tries gave them a lead they would not give up, despite their hosts dominating possession for long spells.

The Burnbrae side went ahead inside the first minute after turning over possession from the hosts’ kick-off.

Tiaan Wright, on his return from injury, broke left and found his captain, Scott Cochrane, in support to power over.

Just two minutes later Wright’s second row partner Gareth Craig doubled West’s lead, taking the final pass to score after the ball went through the backs following a lineout in the home 22.

Although both conversion attempts were missed, West were delighted to lead by ten points so early in the contest.

Hills-Jills reacted to going behind by dominating the next twenty minutes or so, but the West defence was solid in the face of repeated waves of attack, eventually gaining ground through a clearing penalty from stand off Dru Nicholson.

This relieved the pressure and just before the half-hour West extended their lead, Wright scoring in the corner and Nicholson’s excellent conversion giving the visitors a 17-0 lead at the break.

The second half started the way the first had finished with play fairly even. It took until almost midway through the half for another score to be registered – and once again it was West who got it.

Nicholson’s break into the home 22 found Dan York in support and he set up a ruck almost on the home line from which Cochrane went over for his second score of the day to secure West’s bonus point.

The home support finally got something to cheer about through unconverted tries from James Reekie and Michael Degnan, but West saw the rest of the match out with any further scares.

The win moved West up to second in the table, leapfrogging Berwick whose match was postponed.

Next up this Saturday is a final home match of the year againstHowe of Fife and the chance to avenge their poorest performance of the season – West went down 82-10 when the sides met in Fife in September.