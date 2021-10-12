West of Scotland got the better of Murrayfield Wanderers in difficult conditions at Burnbrae (pic: Gordon Cairns)

The Milngavie side have bounced back from their 82-10 hammering at Howe of Fife last month with Saturday’s 27-14 win over a strong Murrayfield Wanderers at Burnbrae maintaining their momentum.

It was tighter than the scoreline suggests though as West battled to hold on to a six-pointlead before Iestyn Humphreys’ try with just three minutes to go secured the win and the try bonus and denied the side from the capital a losing bonus point.

West had the new 50/22 law to thank for their opening score after eight minutes.

The changed rule awards the lineout throw-in to a side if it kicks the ball from its own half to touch in its opponents’ 22.

Alex Fisken’s kick found touch about 18 and from the lineout the West forwards drove the Wanderers’ pack to their own line before skipper Scott Cochrane collected and went over. Dru Nicholson converted.

Nicholson increased his side’s lead to ten points after 25 minutes, slotting home a penalty, and this was quickly followed by the Burnbrae side’s second try.

Another forward drive resulted in a West penalty and Cochrane decided to take a scrum, his confidence justified as he powered to the line before setting up Gareth Craig to score.

At half-time West still led by 15-0 but any thoughts the home support had of coasting to an easy victory were quickly dispelled only six minutes into the second half.

A long, floated pass found its way to Murrayfield right wing Peter Walker who avoided two weak tackles before going behind the posts to make the conversion easy for Fionnlagh Call.

West upped the pace again and got their third try as No 8 John Vasconcelos picked up from a five metres scrummage and scored in the corner, but Wanderers responded as Nathan Smith went in almost unopposed and another simple Call conversion cut the gap to 20-14.

However superb West defence kept the visitors at bay before Nicholson chipped ahead and Fraser Leslie popped the ball up to Humphreys for the crucial score, Nicholson converting.