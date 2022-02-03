Action from West of Scotland under-18s' win over Hawick (pic: Bill McBurnie)

The first XV maintained their fine form in Tennent’s National Division 3 with a win over Perthshire (see page 31) while the ladies’ side won a crucial encounter with previously unbeaten league leaders Garioch.

But it was the under-18 side who took pride of place as they stunned hosts Hawick in a closely-contested National Youth Cup semi-final in the Borders to book a Murrayfield final against Boroughmuir.

Despite Hawick having a Premiership fixture at Mansfield Park, there was an excellent turn out at Volunteer Park to watch the next generation battle it out and the spectators were entertained by two evenly matched sides.

West were first on the scoreboard with a try from hooker Emin Thaqi, stand off Lewis Howick adding the conversion.

Right wing Finlay Douglas’ try and stand off Owain Gray’s successful kick brought Hawick level before centre Kerr Yule got his side’s second try of the game to give West a 12-7 lead at half-time.

Blindside Yousuf Shaheen extended West’s lead to 17-7 after the interval but tries by openside Marcus Brogan and Douglas drew Hawick level with a not too difficult conversion to follow.

But Charlie Greaves charged down the attempted conversion, the match finished all square and, with the try count also level, West won through as the side with the fewest yellow cards.

Sunday’s National Women’s Division 1 game at Burnbrae saw West win 36-29 to avenge their defeat at Garioch earlier in the season.

Garioch scored first through Lorna Young but West levelled when scrum half Katie Wilson went over for her first try of the season and centre Alexa Smith added the conversion. Tries by Bex Francis and Erinn Foley then gave West a 17-5 interval lead.

Quitiere Dujonchay’s score cut the gap before Paterson secured West’s try bonus, Smith converting.

Alana Davidson’s try, converted by Alisha Ross, cut the gap to 24-17. The sides then swapped scores with Foley, converted by Smith, and Alex Watson scoring for West and Dujonchay’s and Young, converted by Ross, for Garioch.