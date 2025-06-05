Scott McTominay's historic shirt fetches £20,280 at auction

Scott McTominay's signed shirt

Scott McTominay's match-worn and signed goal scorer shirt from Napoli's Scudetto-clinching victory against Cagliari (2-0) has sold for £20,280 at auction.

A battle among Scottish fans for the historic item culminated with a US collector winning it on MatchWornShirt.com.

The final moments ignited a fierce bidding war, seeing bids rocket from £9,293 to the final £20,280 in just 11 minutes.

This remarkable piece of football memorabilia comes from the match where McTominay scored a stunning scissor-kick, cementing his legendary status in Neapolitan folklore.

The shirt contains cutting-edge NFC (Near Field Communication) technology embedded directly into the fabric of every shirt. This ensures full transparency and 100% authenticity for fans, collectors alike.