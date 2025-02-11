Scottish international Morton wins prestige hockey award

Lee Morton celebrated becoming the first Scot for seven years to win a coveted national hockey award.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accolade comes after Morton enjoyed a superb year for his English club and for Great Britain (GB).

He has now become the first Scot to win the coveted Hockey Writers’ Club (HWC) men’s Player of the Year Award since striker Alan Forsyth in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, Forsyth and Morton played for Glasgow-based Kelburne Hockey Club when they dominated the sport north of the Border.

Lee Morton receives the Player of the Year Award in London

The 29-year-old, left-sided attacker, left Kelburne to move south in 2017 after winning seven league titles and five Scottish Cups.

Morton joined Reading then, two years later, signed for Old Georgians where he played a major part in their success in the men’s Premier Division over five seasons.

The versatile Scot, who can play in midfield or as a forward, won two league titles in England, plus the English Cup and also three indoor titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played a key role for Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics, making a huge impact on the top stage by scoring a double against The Netherlands in the pool stages.

Morton, who currently plays in the Dutch Hoofdklasse with Amsterdam, said: “It is great to get recognition from those outside who write and watch hockey.”

The ex-Scotland under-21 star, who now has 117 caps for Scotland and GB, scoring 26 goals, received the award and said: “That is something special. I am over the moon.”

The accolade was confirmed at the HWC’s 41st annual awards lunch held in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surbiton's Sophie Hamilton also won the women’s Player of the Year award for the first time after being a consistent force in the world game in recent seasons.

The 23-year-old midfield playmaker starred for Surbiton at the league finals and scored the winning goal to help guide the champions to their ninth title in the last ten seasons.

Sophie has also proved herself one of the rising stars of world hockey with GB women.