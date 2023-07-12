Golfing stars from across the globe descend on the East Lothian venue this week - but which players form the Scottish contingent?

Eight of the world’s top 10 golfing super stars are teeing it up at the Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian - and there is plenty of home hopefuls flying the Scottish saltire for spectators to cheer on over the next four days.

The event - hosted at the picturesque Renaissance Club - continues to grow from strength-to-strength each year and has once again attracted some of the biggest names in the sport, including the likes of World Number 1 Scottie Scheffler and leading European giant Rory McIlroy to Scotland’s Golf Coast.

Being co-sanctioned by the PGA and DP World Tour’s for the second year in succession, a stacked 156-strong field has been assembled with a specatular £7million prize pot, and £1.2m for the winner, up for grabs.

The week also serves as an ideal warm-up for the pro’s to sharpen their links game before the following week’s Open Championship - in which Scotland currently have SIX representatives with the final three golden tickets to seal a place in the fourth and final Major tournament of the year on the line.

American stars such as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler have all previously performed to a high standard on links courses and will be among the favourites to land the trophy this week before eyeing a tilt at the Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool. Defending champion Xander Schauffelle and 2021 winner Min Woo Lee are others who will enter the reckoning.

But who are the leading home players to keep an eye out for on the outskirts of North Berwick? GlasgowWorld assesses the Scottish contingent:

1 . 8 Scottish golfers teeing it up at the Genesis Scottish Open this week The Renaissance Club in East Lothian plays host to the Genesis Scottish Open over the next four days, with eight of the world’s top 10 players among the field. Photo: Luke Walker

2 . Robert MacIntyre (Oban) The leading home hope and current Scottish No.1 is bidding to win his third DP World Tour event and comes into this week on the back of a Tied-4th finish in Denmark. Will be full of confidence back on home soil. World Ranking: 104 Photo: Octavio Passos

3 . Richie Ramsay (Aberdeen) The Aberdonian has had a number of near-misses in recent years including at the Made In Himmerland event last week and in last year’s Betfred British Masters at The Belfry. Another player competing at the top of his game and you’d imagine there is another triumph round the corner. World Ranking: 148 Photo: Richard Heathcote

4 . Ewen Ferguson (Bearsden) Withdrew from last week’s tournament in Denmark due to an eye issue but fully recovered now and has come close on several occasions to adding a third DP World Tour title to his CV. A former Challenge Tour graduate, Ferguson is making just his fourth Scottish Open after making his debut in a low-key 2020 affair due to Covid. World Ranking: 134 Photo: Andrew Redington