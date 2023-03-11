Gregor Townsend will look to keep Scotland’s title hopes alive in the key match against Ireland

Stuart Hogg will win his 100th cap for Scotland in their Six Nations match against Ireland on Sunday. The milestone comes as Scotland are still in the running to win the 2023 Guinness Six Nations despite their 32-21 defeat to France in Paris at the end of last month.

Hogg made his debut for Glasgow Warriors in the Magners League in February 2011 and that same month was part of the Scotland under-20 team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He went on to earn five caps competing in the under-20 6 Nations and the IRB Junior World Championship in the summer of 2011.

Hogg made two Warriors appearances in season 2010–11 and began the 2011–12 RaboDirect PRO12 campaign as the club’s starting full-back. He was named in the Pro12 Dream team at the end of the 2012/13 season.

In 2017 Hogg became the youngest player to reach 100 appearances at the age of just 24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In November 2018 it was announced Hogg would be leaving Glasgow Warriors after nine years, and joining Exeter Chiefs after the 2019 RWC.

A former Scotland captain, he has started every cap he has won for his country aside from his debut when he was a replacement for his first cap against Wales in 2012.

Jamie Ritchie of Scotland lifts the Calcutta Cup after the team's victory against England. Image: Getty

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scotland in the Six Nations 2023

Gregor Townsend’s side are second in the table on 10 points, five behind leaders Ireland, after opening the tournament with impressive back-to-back bonus point wins over England and Wales.

It means that, despite losing to the French on matchday three, Scotland remain firmly in contention to lift the trophy for the first time since 1999 – when it was still the Five Nations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To do so, and make history, Scotland must win their remaining two fixtures against Ireland and Italy at Murrayfield. However, even that may not be enough depending on both the margin of victory and results elsewhere.

While any win over the Irish tomorrow will keep the dream alive, to give themselves the best possible chance of glory the following weekend, Scotland will be looking for the extra bonus point.

More than that, they would also ideally prevent Ireland from claiming any losing bonus points. That would involve stopping Ireland from scoring four or more tries, as well as ensuring they beat their opponents by more than seven points, while scoring four or more tries themselves to take the maximum five points on offer and draw level with Ireland at the top of the standings. Easier said than done against the number one ranked side in world rugby.

If Scotland can win the match it will be their first Triple Crown in 33 years as they have already beaten Wales and England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Six Nations 2023: Scotland v Ireland

Stuart Hogg is among an unchanged back line with Kyle Steyn and Duhan van der Merwe making up the back three. Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu are the centre partnership and Finn Russell will play alongside Ben White.

Gregor Townsend has made two changes to his front pack. Grant Gilchrist has been ruled out as he was banned after a high tackle against France and so Jonny Gray comes in to partner his brother Richie.

Hamish Watson has been benched with Matt Fagerson moving to flanker and Jack Dempsey starting at No 8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simon Berghan comes starts from the bench with Scott Cummings making his first matchday squad of the tournament for the match against Ireland.

Richie Gray helped Scotland beat England at Twickenham in their Six Nations opener. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Scotland Six Nations squad to play Ireland

Stuart Hogg; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Jonny Gray, Matt Fagerson, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Jack Dempsey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan, Scott Cummings, Hamish Watson, Ali Price, Blair Kinghorn, Chris Harris.

Scotland Six Nations squad 2023

Forwards Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) 6 caps Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) 3 caps Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 25 caps Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) 57 caps Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps Andy Christie (Saracens) 4 caps Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 2 caps Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 4 caps Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 28 caps Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 54 caps Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) 59 caps Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) 72 caps Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 69 caps Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers) uncapped WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) 50 caps Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) – CAPTAIN – 36 caps Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 16 caps Javan Sebastian (Scarlets) 3 caps Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby) 23 caps Rory Sutherland (Ulster Rugby) 22 caps George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 29 caps Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) 54 caps

Backs Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) 39 caps Ben Healy (Munster Rugby) uncapped Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) 96 caps George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 18 caps Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 38 caps Sean Maitland (Saracens) 53 caps Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath Rugby) uncapped Stafford McDowell (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 58 caps Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby) 4 caps Finn Russell (Racing 92) 65 caps Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 2 caps Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 5 caps Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 11 caps Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 23 caps Ben White (London Irish) 9 caps

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scotland Six Nations Fixtures 2023

Round 1

Sat 4 February, England 23-29 Scotland – Twickenham, 4.45pm

Round 2

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sat 11 February, Scotland 35-7 Wales – BT Murrayfield, 4.45pm

Round 3

Sun 26 February, France 32-21 Scotland – Stade de France, 3pm

Round 4

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sun 12 March, Scotland v Ireland – BT Murrayfield, 3pm

Round 5