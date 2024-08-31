The boss has signed a new deal | SNS Group

The Motherwell boss has signed a new contract.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell and his assistant Stephen Frail have signed new rolling contracts with the club.

The boss has been leading the team on a permanent basis since 2023, and has been in charge for the positive development of several players including Lennon Miller, Theo Bair, Kevin van Veen and more.

He secured Premiership safety in the 22/23 season, narrowly missing out on the top six last season while driving player trading revenue and clinching a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final spot this season. His side take on St Johnstone in the Premiership before the international break.

Kettlewell said: “It’s been a huge honour to lead this team since February 2023. Remaining at the club was always something I wanted. I’m proud of what we have achieved as a team so far.

“When I first joined, the outlook was bleak, and we needed to turn the form around quickly. Fast forward 18 months, and we have gone on a scintillating run at the end of the 22/23 season, just missed out on top-six last season, increased the revenue from player sales, and progressed to the quarter-final of the Premier Sports Cup.

“The development of players has been something I’m particularly proud of. But what made this decision so easy was the unwavering support I’ve received from staff, the executive board and most importantly, the supporters.

“Since my first day at the club, the backing has been immense. We’ve had lots of good moments that we have celebrated together. I said right at the very start of my tenure that there was lots we could achieve here. That included producing a team that the supporters could buy into.

“The work towards that doesn’t stop here; if anything, it increases. I will continue to do as best I can, work as hard as I can, to reach our goals and aspirations.”

Frail added: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at this fantastic club so far. I love working with the players, the staff and the manager. I didn’t know the manager prior to coming here, and it’s been rewarding to work with him. I’m privileged to have been offered these new terms and hopefully we can have a very successful season.”