T20 World Cup 2021: Who do Scotland play and who is in the squad?

Scotland’s tournament gets underway tomorrow

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer celebrates 50 runs during the Summer International between Scotland and Afghanastan at The Grange Club on May 10, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The men’s T20 World Cup gets underway in Oman and the United Arab Emirate this Sunday in, and Scotland will be looking to improve on their showing at the last tournament.

In 2016, Scotland failed to get out of the first group stage and picked up just one win from three matches.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preparation has gone well, and Scotland came out on top in their last warm up match against Namibia on Thursday.

Their 2021 tournament gets underway on Monday when they face Bangladesh in their first Group B match.

The opening match of the tournament sees Oman play Papua New Guinea.

This kicks off a week-long first group stage in which eight teams take part.

Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands and Sri Lanka make up Group A and Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland make up Group B.

The top two from each group will then go into the ‘Super 12’ stage which is made up of two groups of six teams.

If Scotland finish in the top two, they will progress to this stage.

If they finish second, they will be pitted against England, West Indies, Australia, South Africa, and the winner of Group A.

Should Scotland win the group, they will be in Group 2 and up against Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, New Zealand and the runner up in Group A.

The top two in each group go into the semi-finals which will be played on the 10 and 11 November.

The final will take place on Sunday, 14 November.

Scotland squad:

Kyle Coetzer (captain)

Richard Berrington

Dylan Budge

Matthew Cross (wk)

Josh Davey

Ally Evans

Chris Greaves

Michael Leask

Calum Macleod

George Munsey

Safyaan Sharif

Hamza Tahir

Craig Wallace

Mark Watt

Brad Wheal.

Travelling Reserves: