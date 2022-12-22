Taylor prepared to rumble down with Catterall again at the Hydro

Josh Taylor has changed his trainer and his mentality since his fight with Jack Catterall in February 2022 and has got a re-match to prove he is the better fighter. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images)

Josh Taylor insists he wants to set the record straight after booking another Glasgow showdown with fierce rival Jack Catterall.

The pair will collide on March 4 next year in a return to the Hydro, the scene of Taylor’s controversial points win in May. Taylor admitted his performance was the worst of his career as he narrowly held on to his undisputed light welterweight crown. But the Glaswegian has admitted he’s back to his best as he gears up for the March showdown with the Lancashire boxer.

Advertisement

Taylor, speaking to Sky Sports, said: “It’s no secret the performance I put on the last time was terrible. It was the worst I’ve ever been. But a lot of that was down to myself, a lack of motivation, a lack of drive, a little bit of complacency was creeping in a bit as well.

“It’s a different approach this time mentally, I’m more switched on and taking it seriously. I don’t think I need to change too much from a tactical perspective but definitely, it’ll be a different fight.”

“But a lot of that was down to myself, a lack of motivation, a lack of drive, a little bit of complacency was creeping in a bit as well.

“It’s a different approach this time mentally, I’m more switched on and taking it seriously.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t think I need to change too much tactically-wise, but definitely it’ll be a different fight.”

From May 2021 to May 2022, Taylor reigned as the undisputed light-welterweight champion, unifying all four major titles in the division and being only the sixth male boxer to do so. With his win over José Ramírez in 2021, Taylor became the second Scotsman to be an undisputed champion and the first Briton to do so in the four-belt era.

Nicknamed “The Tartan Tornado” for his aggressive boxing style, Taylor’s knockout-to-win percentage stands at 68%. As of May 2022, he is ranked as the world’s best active light-welterweight by BoxRec and the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board (TBRB), as well as the seventh-best active boxer, pound-for-pound, by the Boxing Writers Association of America and ninth by the Ring magazine.

The Prestonpans-born fighter is keen to have a strong 2023 and getting a strong victory over an old foe would be an excellent start for the 32-year-old who is keen to continue leading from a fine 2022.

Advertisement