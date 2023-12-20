Topgolf Glasgow announces ‘BoxSwing Day’ celebration offering 50% off gameplay
Players can enjoy a 50% discount on the cost of a bay all day long on December 26th
Move over movie day, and bye-bye Boxing Day sales - Topgolf Glasgow has announced its own public holiday on December 26th, BoxSwing Day, which will offer those looking for a new festive tradition 50% off game play for the whole day.
The Rutherglen-based high-tech golf entertainment experience is promising a festive atmosphere and half price golf for groups of all shapes and sizes at its newly coined BoxSwing Day, providing a fun and cost-friendly alternative to eating Christmas leftovers!
Visitors to the freshest event on the Christmas calendar will enjoy private heated bays which can accommodate up to six players, and can continue the indulgence with a seasonal food and drink menu packed with more treats than you can shake a candy-cane at.
Groups of 12+ players can also save by booking an event which includes food and 50% off the cost of gameplay.
Coming up for a year since opening, Topgolf Glasgow has gone down a storm with people across the Central Belt. BoxSwing Day is set to continue to give visitors from across Glasgow and further afield another chance to enjoy the venue which offers groups of all skill levels and ages a full suite of food, drink, sports entertainment options, and of course, a range of interactive golf games including the the fan-favourite (and devilishly addictive) Angry Birds.
So, come all ye savers and book now for larger groups looking for two bays, or sign up for an email alert to get notified when single bays are available for reservation on Tuesday, 19th December.
Find out more and book your BoxSwing Day now: https://topgolf.com/uk/glasgow/promo/boxswing-day/
Topgolf Glasgow is also hosting its first ever Hogmanay event, complete with unlimited gameplay, live music, and three-courses of food and great hospitality, book now and see in 2024 in style: https://topgolf.com/uk/glasgow/promo/hogmanay-2023/