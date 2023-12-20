Topgolf Glasgow announces ‘BoxSwing Day’ celebration offering 50% off gameplay

Players can enjoy a 50% discount on the cost of a bay all day long on December 26th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Move over movie day, and bye-bye Boxing Day sales - Topgolf Glasgow has announced its own public holiday on December 26th, BoxSwing Day, which will offer those looking for a new festive tradition 50% off game play for the whole day.

The Rutherglen-based high-tech golf entertainment experience is promising a festive atmosphere and half price golf for groups of all shapes and sizes at its newly coined BoxSwing Day, providing a fun and cost-friendly alternative to eating Christmas leftovers!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to the freshest event on the Christmas calendar will enjoy private heated bays which can accommodate up to six players, and can continue the indulgence with a seasonal food and drink menu packed with more treats than you can shake a candy-cane at.

Loading....

Groups of 12+ players can also save by booking an event which includes food and 50% off the cost of gameplay.

Coming up for a year since opening, Topgolf Glasgow has gone down a storm with people across the Central Belt. BoxSwing Day is set to continue to give visitors from across Glasgow and further afield another chance to enjoy the venue which offers groups of all skill levels and ages a full suite of food, drink, sports entertainment options, and of course, a range of interactive golf games including the the fan-favourite (and devilishly addictive) Angry Birds.

So, come all ye savers and book now for larger groups looking for two bays, or sign up for an email alert to get notified when single bays are available for reservation on Tuesday, 19th December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Find out more and book your BoxSwing Day now: https://topgolf.com/uk/glasgow/promo/boxswing-day/