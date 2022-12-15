The global golfing concept opens its doors to a first Scottish venue on Friday, 15 December

Glaswegians are set to be wowed by Topgolf’s first Scottish venue (Image: Topgolf Glasgow)

Ahead of the public opening of Topgolf Glasgow on Friday, 15 December, GlasgowWorld were granted access to the VIP launch of the newly-built 45,000 sq foot purpose venue for a sneak peak at Scotland’s first completely unique golfing concept.

Based in Rutherglen, on the outskirts of Glasgow, the entertainment centre has employed more than 300 staff and has been several years in the planning. Using multiple on-field, lit up targets from climate controlled bays, players can choose from a wide range of fun and interactive games including the signature Topgolf game, the fan-favourite Angry Birds game as well as a variety of virtual courses.

Advertisement

Topgolf has proved a hit around the global with over 80 venues worldwide and the state-of-the-art Glasgow centre has industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and a recently launched app which can be downloaded on any smartphone device in a bid to modernise the sport. Topgolf offer a variety of tech-driven games, an excellent food and drink menu, and a relaxed vibe focused on more play for all.

Topgolf Glasgow opens its doors to the general public tomorrow

Led by Director of Operations, Simon Green and his team, Glaswegians are set for a fun-filled day out. It is a lot more than just a regular driving range. They have a top-tier sports bar, a separate area with pool tables and additional space for larger group gatherings and an on-site shop where you can purchase Topgolf merchandise.

A roof-top bar is also being constructed, which will open next year. Gift vouchers can be bought in-store or over the phone for anyone still looking for a late Christmas present for a loved one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catering for everyone including non-golfers, this venue is outstanding for a golf-themed night out.

Hospitality - 10/10

The staff are very attentive and always available to answer any queries you may have. Before you play, someone will be on hand to talk you through how the technology works and take a drinks order at your table. A golf professional is also based at the centre and available to hire for tuition or giving out general advice.

A range of merchandise is available to purchase in-store

Advertisement

Food & Drink - 8/10

There is a terrific selection of food and drink on offer. The sports bar serves an array of beers on tap. Cocktails and soft drinks are also available and there is a huge menu of party food to choose from. Ranging from brunch to burgers to tacos, Topgolf caters for everyone. The menu is priced reasonably well. I was fortunate to sample an American inspired selection, with a local twist.

Advertisement

The loaded Mac N Cheese (highly recommend), Haggis Pakora, Deli Flatbread, Hummus Stack, BBQ stack (great value for money) and Brownies & Churros basket for dessert. Let your host know of any dietary requirements you many have.

One customer stated: “The BBQ stack in particular was very tasty. I don’t often like eating chicken off the bone but I’d have the wings again in a heartbeat. The pulled pork was amazing. There is a lot of options available.”

Advertisement

Another commented: “It was really good. The Mac, Cheese & Jalapeno Bites were my highlight. The Haggis Pakora was my least favourite but the flatbread pizza was delicious. The pricing in reasonable, perhaps a bit expensive but not to the point you wouldn’t buy it if you came.”

Entertainment - 10/10

Glaswegians are set to be wowed by Topgolf’s first Scottish venue (Image: Topgolf Glasgow)

Fantastic. Topgolf is not just for professionals, it is a perfect way to introduce your kids and other family members to try their hand at the game. There are a host of pre-loaded games that are easy to use and there’s music on while you play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you would prefer to go somewhere quieter to work on your game then it’s best you look elsehwere. This venue is ideal for a night out or large parties. They take groups of up to six players and with over 70 bays spread across three tiers, there it plenty of space available. Each bay also has TV’s which show live sport and various simulator technology including your ball distance and flight.

Left-handed and right-handed clubs are provided at each bay, but you can also bring your own clubs. There is a selection of different lofted shafts that will help those with slower swing speeds get the ball in air.

Value for money - 9/10

Prices vary depending on what time and day you attend. For example, between 9am-Noon Monday-Friday, a morning slot works out at £25 per hour. An evening slot is prices at £45 per hour. That might sound like a lot to many people, but keep in mind that it’s split between up to six people. It is cheaper to play at various times during the week.

Advertisement