The iconic 56-year-old will return to Scotland this summer for a one-off appearance.

Flamboyant American golfing legend John Daly will pay a special one-off visit to the Torrance House Golf Club in East Kilbride this summer - in partnership with Artistes International Management Ltd.

The two-time major winner - undoubtedly one of the most popular and charismatic names in the world of golf - will take part in an afternoon of rags to riches stories about the highs and lows of his career on Friday, July 28.

Known simply as JD, the 56-year-old California native is renowned primarily for his driving distance off the tee due to his exceptionally long backswing which earned him the nickname ‘Long John’. Daly is also recognised for his colourful appearance, attitude, and well-documented personal life.

ohn Daly putts on the 18th hole during the third round of the the Ascension Charity Classic at Norwood Hills Country Club on September 11, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri

Tickets for the event are limited to an audience of 130 and admission is priced at £99. This includes:

- A welcome drink on arrival.

- A 2-course lunch (fish tea/macaroni plus dessert. Tea and Coffee included)

- A souvenir lanyard

- Meet and Gree with John Daly

- A professional photograph with John Daly to take away on the day

- Audience Q&A

- Raffle and Auction

Who is John Daly?

John Daly is a professional golfer on the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions. His two greatest achievements in the sport are his “zero-to-hero” victory in the 1991 PGA Championship, and his playoff victory over Italian great Costantino Rocca in the 1995 Open Championship.

In addition to his wins in the U.S, Daly has won events in South Africa, Swaziland, Scotland, Germany, South Korea, Turkey, and Canada. He has competed on the Champions Tour circuit since 2016 and remains the only golfer from either Europe or the United States to win two major championships but not be selected for the Ryder Cup since that event began in 1927.

John Daly putts on the first green during round one of the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club on May 03, 2019 in The Woodlands, Texas.

Daly is also a successful business owner. He is endorsed by LoudMouth Golf Apparel and owns a golf course design company. In addition, he has written and recorded music, and has released two albums.

Controversial moments & health issues

Daly has been at the centre of a host of controversial moments throughout his famed career, perhaps, most notably during the 1994 NEC World Series of Golf when he almost struck fellow professional Jeff Roth with a stray shot. This led to a confrontation between the pair, which resulted in a heated exchange between Daly and Roth’s father. They wrestled each other to the ground and had to be broken up by fans.

He has been plagued by several health issues and setbacks in recent year, most significantly his battle with cancer. Daly played in his first event of 2023 at the Cologuard Classic earlier this month following a six-month absence after undergoing extensive knee surgery back in December.

Back in his early days on the tour, Daly’s was well-known for his extravagant diets, coupled with alcohol and smoking. His unhealthy lifestyle and actions have caused problems throughout his life and accumulated enought to diagnose him ith bladder cancer. Daly vowed to make a full recovery and return to the sport.

