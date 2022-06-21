Underbank Primary School quartet excel to reach P4 West of Scotland finals

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These Underbank Primary pupils excelled in recent tennis tournaments

Primary four youngsters Robbie Marshall, Lucy Lennox, Emeli Ritchie and Jake Findlay, all playing singles matches, won a Clydesdale qualifying tournament at Lanark Tennis Club in April and a South Lanarkshire competition at East Kilbride’s John Wright Sports Centre in May to qualify for the West of Scotland P4 Regional Finals at Scotstoun on Sunday, where they finished fourth. The winners were Our Lady of the Mission Primary School.

Two-time Wimbledon men’s singles champion Andy Murray is a hero of Robbie, who said: “I aspire to be like Andy. He looks cool and he plays good.”

Lucy, whose hero is US Open women’s singles champion Emma Raducanu, added: “We played really well and worked really hard to get to Scotstoun.”

The Underbank quartet, who all play tennis in PE, have been coached the sport by P7 schoolmates Blair Matthews, Molly Baxter, Lucas Morgan and Lucia Rossi.

"We are very proud of the pupils’ achievement,” said Underbank head teacher Margo Millar. "Doing so well has massively boosted their confidence.

"They are absolutely over the moon, they are delighted, as are their parents who very kindly took the kids to tournaments at weekends.