World Athletics have announced the 2024 World Indoor Championships will take place in Glasgow.

It will be the third time the event has taken place in the United Kingdom and the governing body’s first time in Scotland.

Glasgow previously hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and the European Indoor Championships in 2019.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I’m delighted that Glasgow has been chosen to host the prestigious World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2024.

“This will underline Scotland’s global reputation as the perfect stage for events and is welcome news as we look to recover from the pandemic.”

Ian Beattie, Chairman of UK Athletics, was similarly delighted that his federation has been granted the opportunity to host the event.

He stated: “World Athletics has demonstrated their confidence in the UK to host global athletics championships once again, and history has shown time and time again our ability to deliver amazing events.

“We’re thrilled with the outcome and look forward to a successful championships working alongside our partners that will truly give all athletes a fantastic stage upon which to perform.”

Dates of the event have yet to be finalised, but are expected to be in March 2024.

The news has been greeted by several well-renowned British athletes and MPs on social media.

James Williams, Chief Executive at Welsh athletics tweeted: “Fantastic news, wonderful to see another global athletics event return to the UK. Great job @BritAthletics @MarkMunr0 and the team.”

Pole Vaulter and Olympic medallist Holly Bradshaw said: “Yassssssss”

1500m Record Holder and Glasgow star Laura Muir added: “Wooh! World Indoor Championships coming to Glasgow in 2024.”

5,000m Record Holder Eilish McColgan said: “International athletics coming back to Scotland!”

Five-time Paralympic Gold Medallist Noel Thatcher added: “This is fantastic news!

MP for Mid Worcestershire Nigel Huddleston stated: “This us yet another sign that the UK remains the destination of choice for the world’s premier sporting competitions.”