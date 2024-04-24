WWE Clash at the Castle: Glasgow prices revealed as first tickets released

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ticket have been released and prices announced as Glasgow prepares to host WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, June 14, followed by Clash At the Castle: Scotland - the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Scotland - on Saturday, June 15 at the OVO Hydro.

Tickets for Clash at the Castle went on presale this morning revealing a price structure that started at £175.45 for the cheapest tickets with the most expensive package at £2945.40 for a ticket. Over 20,000 fans joined the Ticketmaster queue for the event when the first batch of tickets were released at 10am. The remaining tickets will be released on Friday.

“We are excited to bring both Friday Night SmackDown and Clash At The Castle: Scotland to our amazing fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June,” said WWE President Nick Khan. “The world will see that this is one of the UK’s best venues and Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet.”

The announcement follows the record-setting Clash At the Castle which took place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, in September 2022. At the time, the event became the most-viewed and highest-rated international Premium Live Event in WWE history.

Scotland is home to several WWE Superstars including Drew McIntyre, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Piper Niven, Nikki Cross, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang and Noam Dar.

Priority Pass ticket packages for the event include premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and merchandise.

Wrestling stars expected to be involved in the Glasgow ring include WWE Champion 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, 'The EST of WWE' Bianca Belair, Women's Champion Bayley, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, 'The Viper' Randy Orton, 'The All Mighty' Bobby Lashley, Jade Cargill, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, LA Knight and Iyo Sky.