Everything you need to know as the WWE comes to Glasgow in the build up to WrestleMania, with John Cena set to feature.

One of the world's biggest figures in the world of wrestling is set to bid a fond farewell to his Scottish fans. Superstar wrestle. John Cena will feature as WWE Monday Night Raw is scheduled for Monday, March 24, 2025, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. Doors open at 6:30 PM, with the show starting at 7:30pm.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster UK. Prices vary based on seating and availability.

Event Highlights:

As part of his 2025 Farewell Tour, John Cena will make his final appearance on Raw in Glasgow. This event is part of a series of shows leading up to WrestleMania, with WWE hosting consecutive episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown across various European cities.

Additional Information:

Venue Address: OVO Hydro, Exhibition Way, Glasgow, G3 8YW.

Access: Levels 2 and 3 are accessible by stairs only and may not be suitable for individuals with mobility difficulties.

For the latest updates and more details, visit the OVO Hydro's official website.

WWE Monday Night Raw is coming to The OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Monday, March 24, 2025. Whether you're a longtime wrestling fan or new to the spectacle, here’s a detailed guide on everything you need to know about the event:

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Time: Doors Open: 6:30 PM. Show Starts: 7:30 PM

Location: OVO Hydro, Exhibition Way, Glasgow, G3 8YW

Ticket Prices: Prices vary based on seating and availability, with tickets typically ranging from £30 to £100 or more depending on proximity to the ring and seating category.

The Monday Night Raw show at The Hydro will feature some of the biggest names in WWE as part of the 2025 Farewell Tour. Some confirmed superstars you might see include:

John Cena: John Cena is a highlight of the event, making his final appearance on Monday Night Raw during his 2025 Farewell Tour. Fans are eagerly anticipating what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness his final performance on this stage.

Cody Rhodes: As one of WWE's top stars, expect Cody Rhodes to be involved in major matches or segments, possibly leading into his involvement at WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins: The "Visionary" is a fan favourite, and you can likely expect him to deliver a high-energy performance.

Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch: Expect top-tier women’s action as these powerhouse female wrestlers continue to dominate the WWE scene.

Brock Lesnar: While not confirmed yet, Brock Lesnar often makes surprise appearances, especially leading up to WrestleMania, so keep an eye out for any announcements.

Other WWE Superstars: Many other fan favorites such as Kevin Owens, The Usos, Edge, and the Judgment Day may make appearances as well, adding to the excitement of the show.

As this event is part of a larger European tour leading up to WrestleMania 41, you can expect high-profile storylines, dramatic confrontations, and intense matches to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Tickets for WWE Monday Night Raw at The Hydro can be purchased through Ticketmaster UK. It’s recommended to buy tickets in advance to avoid disappointment, as this is likely to be a sold-out event. Prices vary depending on seating and availability.

Visit the Ticketmaster website: WWE Monday Night Raw on Ticketmaster Choose your seats: Select your preferred seating category, which may include general admission, floor seats, or elevated seats. Floor seats will offer the best views, but they are more expensive. Complete your purchase: After selecting your tickets, you can proceed with payment via debit/credit card or other available options.

Ticket prices typically range between £30 for general seating and £100 or more for premium seats closer to the ring. The closer you are to the action, the more you’ll pay, but the experience is unbeatable.

Doors Open: 6:30 PM

Show Starts: 7:30 PM

Estimated End Time: Around 10:30 PM - 11:00 PM (WWE shows typically run for about 3 hours, including commercials, matches, and segments).

If you're planning on attending, it’s a good idea to arrive early to avoid long queues to enter the arena and to give yourself time to explore the venue, grab merchandise, and get settled in your seat.

The OVO Hydro is one of Scotland’s most popular venues. It is a modern, state-of-the-art arena with a seating capacity of over 13,000 for events like WWE.

Seating Levels: The OVO Hydro has multiple seating levels, including floor seating, lower bowl, and upper bowl. It’s best to pick your seat based on your budget and preferred view of the action.

Accessible Seating: The venue is accessible for individuals with mobility issues. If you require special assistance, it’s recommended that you notify the venue when purchasing tickets.

Stairs: Some levels are accessible only by stairs, which may not be suitable for individuals with limited mobility. Make sure to check with the venue beforehand if this is a concern.

By Train: The OVO Hydro is easily accessible by public transportation, especially via Exhibition Centre station, which is a short walk from the venue.

By Car: There are multiple car parks around the venue. It’s a good idea to pre-book parking if possible, especially for such a large event.

By Bus: There are various bus routes that pass by the venue, making public transport a convenient option.

Merchandise Stalls: Expect plenty of WWE merchandise stands where you can buy t-shirts, hats, posters, and other memorabilia. If you’re a fan of WWE, don’t miss your chance to pick up some exclusive event items.

Food & Drink: The OVO Hydro has a wide range of food and drink options, including fast food stands, snacks, and beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic). Make sure to arrive early to avoid long lines before the show starts.

The WWE Monday Night Raw show in Glasgow is part of the larger European leg of WWE’s WrestleMania 41 Tour. Expect significant storylines to unfold, as matches and rivalries intensify in the lead-up to WrestleMania 41, which will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles later in the year.

This could be your last chance to see John Cena live in action on Raw, and with so many top WWE superstars on the roster, it promises to be a night you won’t forget.