Travel: The world's biggest capsule hotel opens in central London

Zedwell, London’s pioneering, sleep-centric hotel brand, has redefined the capital’s hospitality scene with the launch of Zedwell Capsule Hotel Piccadilly Circus, offering stays from just £30 per night.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sitting directly above Piccadilly Circus Underground Station, the property brings the world’s largest capsule hotel to London, reshaping how people experience cost effective stays in the centre of the city. With nearly 1000 individual sleep capsules spanning five floors, the hotel is located in the reimagined London Pavilion and seconds from London’s West End, Soho, Chinatown, Covent Garden and more, allowing them to maximise time and minimise spend, without compromising on comfort.

For those new to the concept, a capsule hotel offers guests a small, self-contained sleeping pod with just enough room for a bed and essential features, designed for privacy, quiet, and efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firmly establishing themselves as hospitality trailblazers, Zedwell is challenging the conventions of traditional hotels to better cater for the needs of today’s urban explorers. Each natural oak capsule provides a private pod with a single Hypnos mattress, Egyptian cotton bedding, individual ventilation, smart climate control, noise reduction, and ambient lighting for optimal rest.

Guests have access to shared amenities including stylish lounges and co-working spaces, secure storage for larger bags, and thoughtfully designed communal bathrooms. The central location places visitors in one of London’s most vibrant areas, with world class theatres, cinemas, entertainment, restaurants and shopping just steps away.

Supplied

Dormitories range in size from 8 to 100 capsules, with female only options also available. The hotel caters to both solo travellers and groups, from corporate off sites and commuter layovers to educational trips, tour groups and friends exploring the city together. Zedwell provides an accessible way to stay in central London for a fraction of the cost of traditional hotels. All guests can also receive padlocks and towels at reception for a small charge.

“London is one of the most exciting cities in the world, but it can also be overwhelming and expensive,” said Halima Aziz, Head of Hotels at Criterion Hospitality. “We are taking the capsule hotel concept to the next level, one that combines an exceptional location with a focus on simplicity, thoughtful design, and the highest quality of sleep. Our aim is to create a welcoming, design focused space that balances accessibility with privacy and quality rest, right in the centre of the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With sustainability embedded from the ground up, the hotel has repurposed an existing London building, giving new life to unused space and reducing its environmental footprint, a hallmark of the Zedwell ethos.

With Piccadilly Circus attracting over 100 million visitors annually, the hotel is set to become a dynamic hotspot, and this launch marks just the beginning with additional floors and a range of new amenities to be unveiled over the coming months, further expanding and elevating the guest experience. These developments will build on Zedwell’s vision of reimagining urban spaces into calming, design-led environments, ensuring the Piccadilly flagship continues to evolve as one of London’s most exciting new openings.

Capsules can be booked from £30 per night at zedwellhotels.com