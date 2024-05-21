Brunswick Book Club: A new neighbourhood cafe-bar opens in Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new neighbourhood café-bar from the Vittoria Group has opened in Edinburgh.

Brunswick Book Club adds a fresh local to Leith's already bustling restaurant scene. The new café-bar on Leith Walk with a contemporary take on the classic public house with live music experiences and quiz nights. Brunswick Book Club, located at 113 Brunswick Street in Edinburgh offers a new and exciting perspective on the city's hospitality sector. With seating for up to 65 people indoors and 70 outdoors, the venue provides a variety of comfort food options as well as entertainment such as live music, making it a popular location for Leith revellers.

The bustling friendly Leith eatery is easy on the wallet while reinventing pub cuisine in Edinburgh with a vibrant space designed to impress guests, creating stylish hospitality and connecting with the local community.

With fresh, home-cooked dishes at the heart of their inspiration for Brunswick Book Club, diners will enjoy some of the best comfort foods Leith has to offer alongside a wide selection of craft beers, wine, spirits and classic cocktails. The menu offers generous, hearty and comfort food that include Mac N Cheese, Fish and Chips, Curries and a Club Sandwich. From classic Sunday Roasts to all day brunch from 10am served until 5pm, a relaxing Sunday with friends and family in Leith is not to be missed.

The drinks menu offers specialty coffees, a beer bar with over 32 different products and a curated cocktail menu featuring separate Blood Mary and Mimosa options.

Brunswick will host weekly quiz nights every Thursday as well as live music every Monday and Wednesday, DJS every Friday and Saturday night. The venue also features an outdoor terrace for dining and drinks for up to 70 guests - heated and blankets provided.

Vittoria Group Director and co-owner of Brunswick Book Club Leandro Crolla said:"We proudly welcome Brunswick Book Club to Leith Walk that serves a 'new look' for an ever changing neighbourhood. Our new café- bar located next door to the newly refurbished Vittoria on the Walk restaurant which is moving to 3 Brunswick Road offers our crowd-pleasing plates inspired by quality comfort food. Our menu is affordable and has something for everyone that's hearty, unfussy and delicious with the drinks to match."