Drivers warned of emergency closure of busy East End road
Motorists are being warned that a busy East End road will remain closed for a week.
Springboig Road, which runs from Edinburgh Road to Mansionhouse Road in the city’s East End, has closed to allow for emergency works to be undertaken by Scottish Water.
The utility firm have said that work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, January 29. Diversions are in place for the closure, which is situated at the Springboig Avenue junction.
Scottish Water have urged drivers to seek alternative routes, as delays are expected.
