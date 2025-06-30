If you’re looking for your next beach getaway, we’ve explored the best options from Glasgow Airport that are ready for you this summer.
From Greek Islands to historic Croatian cities, these are sure to have you booking something this summer.
These destinations are fantastic if you’re looking for a little more than the one-week of Scottish summer you’ve come to expect.
Keep reading and find out where you might be jetting off to this summer.
1. Dalaman, Turkey
Flights to the Turkish beach hotspot average between £160-£220 in July and August. The flight lasts 4 hours 36 minutes, and Jet2 is a popular airline for this route with flights every day. Photo: Submitted
2. Dubrovnik, Croatia
Dubrovnik has become increasingly popular in recent years. Flights last an average of 3 hours 15 minutes. Prices are around £121 to £222 | Jet2
3. Larnaca, Cyprus
Average ticket prices sit between £234 to £434. Flights take around 5hrs 10 minutes and operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Both easyJet and Jet2 operate these routes. Photo: AMIR MAKAR
4. Tenerife, Canary Islands
An old classic, Tenerife has long been a favourite of sun seeking Scots. You can pick up flights with Jet2 and Ryanair, and sometimes with easyJet. Jet2 offers flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with additional Monday and Thursday flights during the summer, with a duration of 4hr 40 minutes. Tickets cost around £200 to £600. Photo: Submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.