Glasgow Airport: 6 beach getaways from Glasgow Airport to explore this summer

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 1st Jul 2025, 00:51 BST

Discover six must-visit beach destinations you can fly to directly from Glasgow Airport this summer, perfect for a sun-soaked escape.

If you’re looking for your next beach getaway, we’ve explored the best options from Glasgow Airport that are ready for you this summer.

From Greek Islands to historic Croatian cities, these are sure to have you booking something this summer.

These destinations are fantastic if you’re looking for a little more than the one-week of Scottish summer you’ve come to expect.

Keep reading and find out where you might be jetting off to this summer.

Flights to the Turkish beach hotspot average between £160-£220 in July and August. The flight lasts 4 hours 36 minutes, and Jet2 is a popular airline for this route with flights every day.

1. Dalaman, Turkey

Flights to the Turkish beach hotspot average between £160-£220 in July and August. The flight lasts 4 hours 36 minutes, and Jet2 is a popular airline for this route with flights every day. Photo: Submitted

Dubrovnik has become increasingly popular in recent years. Flights last an average of 3 hours 15 minutes. Prices are around £121 to £222

2. Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubrovnik has become increasingly popular in recent years. Flights last an average of 3 hours 15 minutes. Prices are around £121 to £222 | Jet2

Average ticket prices sit between £234 to £434. Flights take around 5hrs 10 minutes and operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Both easyJet and Jet2 operate these routes.

3. Larnaca, Cyprus

Average ticket prices sit between £234 to £434. Flights take around 5hrs 10 minutes and operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Both easyJet and Jet2 operate these routes. Photo: AMIR MAKAR

An old classic, Tenerife has long been a favourite of sun seeking Scots. You can pick up flights with Jet2 and Ryanair, and sometimes with easyJet. Jet2 offers flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with additional Monday and Thursday flights during the summer, with a duration of 4hr 40 minutes. Tickets cost around £200 to £600.

4. Tenerife, Canary Islands

An old classic, Tenerife has long been a favourite of sun seeking Scots. You can pick up flights with Jet2 and Ryanair, and sometimes with easyJet. Jet2 offers flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with additional Monday and Thursday flights during the summer, with a duration of 4hr 40 minutes. Tickets cost around £200 to £600. Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Glasgow AirportDestinationsReading
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice