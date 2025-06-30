4 . Tenerife, Canary Islands

An old classic, Tenerife has long been a favourite of sun seeking Scots. You can pick up flights with Jet2 and Ryanair, and sometimes with easyJet. Jet2 offers flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with additional Monday and Thursday flights during the summer, with a duration of 4hr 40 minutes. Tickets cost around £200 to £600. Photo: Submitted