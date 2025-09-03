Glasgow Hotels: House of Gods, Glassford Street
Here’s why House of Gods Glasgow is one of the city’s must visit hotels.
Location
You’ll find the heart of the Merchant City’s nightlife nearby at Merchant Square. You’re also just a short walk from the city centre, where you’ll find top class shopping options on Buchanan Street and more vibrant nightlife along Sauchiehall Street. If you’re travelling by rail, Glasgow Queen Street Station is just a five-minute walk away, while Glasgow Central Station is 10-minutes away.
Amenities
Chocolate chip cookies delivered to the room has become one of the House of Gods main quirks - adding to that decadenct feeling. But you can also expect:
- Free WiFi
- Room service
- 24-hour front desk
- Complimentary toiletries
Style
The lobby and railway carriage inspired cocktail lounge set the tone immediately with its subtle mood lighting and ornate decoration. If you feel like disappearing into surroundings inspired by the Orient Express and the Palace of Versailles, then this is the hotel for you. The room itself is a stunning effort in lavishness - with its wood panelled walls, gilded decorations, herringbone floors and animal print.
Rooms
Cabin rooms can be a little on the small side, however the hotel’s suites are where the place really excels. Kitted out in animal print, a copper bath in the middle of the room and plenty of space - it truly feels like the height of decadence here. Push the button for some milk and cookies and then lounge along the couch.
Food and drink
House of Gods Glasgow boasts one of the best rooftop bars in the city, with the Sacred Garden rooftop bar. This bar offers up some brilliant cocktails in a Garden of Eden-esque setting. Downstairs you’ll find the extravagently decorated Cocktail Lounge. The House of Gods brilliant drinks menu can be found here.
Breakfast is available, the French Toast and Bacon was incredible. You can dine in the Sacred Garden rooftop bar allowing you to enjoy stunning views of the city while you eat.
Who is House of Gods Glasgow for?
To say this place isn’t family friendly would be a bit of an understatement, but it absolutely never pitches itself as that. This is perfect for those couples looking to add a bit of spice to their evening’s stay in the city. Head up to the roof terrace and then back to your room, where everything is set up for you not to leave it again.
Price
A cabin room will cost you £309.00 for a cabin, £389.34 for a Classic Room, £700.81 for a Suite and £981.14. These prices are for 13 September 2025 and were checked 10 days in advance.