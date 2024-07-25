Glasgow rail bridge set to re-open ahead of schedule
Glasgow’s Shields Road bridge has been undergoing a £12.6m rebuild since August 2023, with improvements including wider footpaths, higher and safer kerbs, and a dedicated two-cycle lane.
Now Network Rail and Story Contracting have announced they are entering the final phase of the project, which first began with the demolition of the original weight-restricted bridge in Easter.
Laura Craig, Network Rail’s project manager, commented: “It’s fantastic to reach this stage in our work to rebuild the Shields Road bridge. Now that it’s in place, we’re reinstalling the gas, electricity and telecoms pipes and cabling before the new road surface is laid, ahead of the bridge reopening in late August.
“We’re grateful to our neighbours and the local community for their patience whilst the road has been closed.”
The multi-million-pound investment by Network Rail and Glasgow City Council is set to protect the railway, which runs underneath the bridge, and extend the bridge’s lifespan for decades.
