Glasgow's M8 reopens after overturn lorry closure during Storm Eowyn

An overturned lorry has caused part of Glasgow’s M8 to be closed as Storm Eowyn batters the city.

Lanes one and two of the M8 at the Kingston Bridge have been closed after an overturned lorry blocked part of the carriageway. The incident occurred around 12:30pm on Friday (24 January) and was cleared by 1:45pm.

“Lanes 1 and 2 (of 5) are currently closed due to an overturned HGV.

A picture posted with the Tweet by Traffic Scotland show Police Scotland on the scene, with two lanes closed and limited traffic on the remaining three lanes. The lorry shows the HGV lying on its side near the A720 exit.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

Traffic Scotland followed up to say that the road has now re-opened.

The Met Office issued a do not travel warning ahead of Friday’s Storm Eowyn. Transport across the country has been affected with public transport suspended in many places.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Storm Éowyn is a multi-hazard event, with snow likely for some, rain for many and strong wings for much of the UK. As a result, a number of weather warnings have been issued, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.

“Storm Éowyn is expected to cross Northern Ireland early on Friday morning. It will then continue northeast across the northern half of Scotland during Friday afternoon and is expected to be centred near Shetland during Friday evening.

“It’s important to note that even those away from the immediate Red Warning areas will still likely see disruptive weather, with travel plans likely to be severely impacted, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.”