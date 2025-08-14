Hotel Review: An indulgent and luxurious stay at Anantara The Marker in Dublin

A hotel that merges contemporary stylings with deep rooted history and culture, offering authentic luxury at its core.

Walking along the Grand Canal Quay of Dublin’s Docklands, Anantara The Marker grandly presents a striking geometric checkerboard facade, an ode to its country’s geological formations. A sleek and sophisticated sanctuary within, the depth of Ireland’s rich artistic culture is encapsulated through modern architecture, attentive service and unique experiences.

Room

I stayed in a junior corner suite, dressed sleek and modern, punctuated by bold accents, and balanced with softer furnishings. It was splendid, a generous sized room. A warm sunshine melted through floor-to-ceiling windows during the afternoon I arrived, casting sharp shadows across the plush purple carpet. A comfortable king size bed stood at the centre of the room. The monochrome marble bathroom was amply kitted out: a bath, walk in shower, and stocked with an extensive selection of toiletries.

Spa

The basement spa feels world’s away from the commotion of Dublin’s tech district surrounding the hotel. It features a 23-metre heated infinity pool, a large jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam room. Soft amber-toned lighting against dark ashy tiles and the delicious scent of eucalyptus enhances an ambient serenity.

I used the space during a free hour before a treatment, steadily drifting between facilities then sitting poolside with my book. A swift consultation shaped the choreography of a full body massage, performed by expert hands; a tranquil hour I did not wish to end.

Food

My first port of call was to indulge in the hotel’s signature Afternoon Tea theme, Poetry and Places, designed to showcase Ireland’s literary charm and marvellous landscapes. From Yeats to Yorkston, tea and cakes were complimented by poems and illustrations, blending senses and immersing you into culture and history. It’s a fantastic idea and an experience I highly recommend. A good point of conversation for the table and a delightful introduction to the country for any visitors.

Rooftop

The Rooftop Bar and Terrace is a standout feature of the hotel, offering a tremendous 180-degree view of Dublin. On a sun soaked evening this is an ideal spot to sit with a cocktail and a few small plates watching the world carry on before you. A drinks menu focused on classic recipes with an emphasis on locally produced spirits is crafted by expert mixologists. It is a divine space that transforms into a yoga studio during the day.

What to do

We spent our evening watching a band at the renowned Whelan’s bar, just a 20-minute walk from the hotel. If live music is your thing you can be sure to stumble across performances almost any night of the week in the pubs and venues across Dublin.

Is it worth it?

Absolutely. Not only is the hotel a convenient base for exploring Dublin, but it will be a feature of the trip in itself. An urban resort that emanates Irish charm through the character of its friendly and attentive staff, as well as the details in design.

Facts

Rooms at Anantara The Marker Dublin start 360 EUR per room per night (room only). www.anantara.com /

+353 1 6875100

Location: Grand Canal Quay, Docklands, Dublin, D02 CK38, Ireland