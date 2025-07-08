Whenever I travel down to London, I tend to be going to a concert at either Hyde Park or the O2 so it made a change that I didn’t have anything planned for this trip.

Generally whenever I am booking a hotel in London, one of the first things I like to check is how far away it is from Euston train station as I don’t want to extend my travel even further from Glasgow.

The Cumberland really was the perfect spot for this as it was only a fifteen-minute tube journey away, meaning that we arrived at the hotel in no time after coming off the train. The 90-year-old landmark hotel is situated on the corner of Oxford Street and Park Lane - a stone’s throw from the beautiful and expansive Hyde Park and London’s busiest shopping district.

It also has a rich musical heritage, having housed many music legends such as Diana Ross, Jimi Hendrix, and Madonna amongst many others. That is apparent before you even walk through the doors of this stunning building as you walk past a blue plaque marking Hendrix’s last official residence.

As we were a little early for check-in, we were able to leave our bags at the hotel which is when I had my first interaction with the staff who were very warm and friendly. Being located so close to Marble Arch tube station meant that it was an absolute breeze for getting around the city as we visited a pub associated with Taylor Swift in Vauxhall (not my idea!) and a few pubs in Soho.

When we arrived back late in the afternoon after our wander about, we were taken into the ‘Backstage’ Executive Lounge which included complimentary food and drink. It was the perfect spot to relax after being on our feet for a couple of hours.

Our room was a suite which was very generous in size and included some surprised which I’ve featured below. The standout of these was the view which overlooked Hyde Park. You could spend all day looking out the window at the goings on of the city but we had dinner booked downstairs in the Sound Café, Bar and Sports Bar which really is a great area for families enjoy dinner and live entertainment.

