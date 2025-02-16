I stayed in a spectacular hotel suite in Edinburgh and we didn't want to leave

A hotelier who operates in the upper echelons of the hospitality industry in Scotland once told me the the overarching theme of luxury travel was not just about showcasing the destination, it was allowing the visitor to escape from everyday life and be enveloped by comfort.

Commanding a vantage point in the St James Quarter, the W Edinburgh comprises three distinct buildings, two new and one historic. Conceived as a bundle of coiled ribbons, culminating in a pennant flying in the Edinburgh breeze, the Ribbon Building is designed to represent the spirit of the festival city. The eye-catching design and location at the pinnacle of the New Town means you are constantly confronted with views of the city. Edinburgh becomes the backdrop to your stay.

From the moment you step into the Extreme Wow Suite at the hotel, you are transported to a world of luxury. It’s a spectacular room in its own right, when you add the view this becomes a world-class experience, one of the great hotel room stays in Scotland. As the sun goes down, Edinburgh’s history glistens in the golden light and the volcanic peak of Arthur’s Seat takes on an added majesty.

Afternoon tea at Sushisamba is a joy, with a handcrafted three-tier tree stands layered with sweet and savoury bites drawn from Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian culinary traditions. Priced at £65 per person, or £75 with a glass of Laurent-Perrier Brut Champagne, the afternoon tea is available daily from 12pm to 5pm. Guests can enjoy panoramic views of Edinburgh's skyline, including landmarks like Calton Hill and Edinburgh Castle, from the 10th floor. Highlights include the Samba Edinburgh Roll: A sushi roll with whisky-cured salmon, avocado, oshinko, and whisky orange gel. It’s a dining experience that is both elegant and playful.

While we were close to some of Edinburgh’s principle attractions, we only left the room once to go to Johnnie Walker Princes Street for some rooftop whisky cocktails, directly facing Edinburgh Castle, before returning to the decadent comfort of our room and the city vista view from our balcony.

We were able to enjoy in-room dining at the table within the room, alternatively there is a full dining menu available from the W Lounge with dishes like North Sea spiced cod served with samphire pakora, Bombay potato and tomato chutney; ham hock sausage roll or lamb rump served with potato gnocchi and charred courgette.

The next day sunlight streamed in through the wrap around windows and we were able to enjoy a sauna in our room before going to the tenth floor for a full Scottish breakfast. Leaving behind our room and checking out was difficult. It’s a very special way to enjoy the best of Scottish hospitality in a luxury suite that showcases the beauty of Edinburgh.

Nearby attractions: Johnnie Walker Princes Street, Edinburgh Castle, National Gallery of Scotland, Princes Street Gardens, Scott Monument, Calton Hill, The Royal Mile.

Here’s what you can expect in the Extreme Wow Suite:

Bedroom: The suite includes a distinctive round bed, adding a stylish touch of character to the sleeping area.

Bathroom: The glass-enclosed shower offers panoramic views of Edinburgh's skyline. It’s utterly beguiling.

Living Area: A spacious living area is thoughtfully designed to flow into the dining space, creating an inviting atmosphere for relaxation and entertainment.

Private Terrace: The suite boasts a wrap-around private terrace, providing guests with expansive views of the city.

The suite is equipped with a private sauna and a walk-in wardrobe, offering added convenience and luxury.

W Edinburgh, 1 Saint James Square, Edinburgh EH1 3AX

