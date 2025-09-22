First phase of £30 million project sees Murrayshall launch new luxury pods to add to country estate hospitality.

The Perthshire estate has partnered with local specialists to deliver a new accommodation experience. Murrayshall, the country estate hotel, a short drive from Perth, has launched a collection of luxury pods following five years of planning and significant investment as the first phase of a transformation project.

Announcing the move, the hotel says: “The innovative accommodation offering marks a transformational moment in Scottish countryside hospitality, representing a 50% increase in the estate's capacity and creating valuable new employment opportunities across the 365-acre Perthshire property.

“Developed in partnership with local specialists Armadilla, the state-of-the-art pods are thoughtfully positioned within the natural beauty of the historic estate. Each design-led space seamlessly blends modern luxury with the spirit of the Scottish outdoors, offering guests a unique base for both weekend adventures and peaceful countryside retreats.”

The luxury pods add to Murrayshall's existing offering of 40 sophisticated rooms and suites, providing guests with “seclusion, sophistication, and a deeper connection to the stunning landscape that has defined this distinguished estate for over 400 years.”

Gary Silcock, General Manager at Murrayshall says: "This has been five years in the making and represents the first phase of our £30 million investment in the future of Murrayshall. Step into a new kind of countryside experience -- that's exactly what we've achieved with these exceptional luxury pods.

“The 50% increase in our accommodation capacity naturally means more employment opportunities will follow, which is fantastic news for our team and the local community. These pods offer something truly special for guests seeking that perfect blend of comfort and connection with nature.

“Our recent win of Best Hotel Experience at the Central and East of Scotland Thistle Awards regional final on Thursday 11th September comes at a perfect time for the hotel, adding another exceptional experience to our offering. We now offer three different room choices from main house, suites in Balvaird house and luxury pods."

Each luxury pod is positioned to maximise privacy while providing a vantage point to admire the estate's natural beauty, offering guests a peaceful retreat whether they're planning outdoor adventures or enjoying a quiet escape. The innovative design ensures guests can enjoy modern amenities including underfloor heating, air conditioning, televisions and everything expected in luxury accommodation, while maintaining that essential connection to the Perthshire countryside.

The pods allow guests more space through indoor/outdoor living -- something not typically found in traditional hotel rooms. "Working with local partners like Armadilla has been essential in creating an authentic Scottish experience that truly reflects our estate's heritage," added Silcock. "These partnerships ensure our guests enjoy genuine Scottish luxury while we continue to support the wider Perthshire business community.

WWe're also the first in Scotland to work with Sothys, bringing their renowned spa therapists and products directly to the luxury pods, offering something very unique to our guests."

The luxury pods launch comes as Murrayshall continues to establish itself as a leading destination that blends heritage, luxury, and adventure. Beyond the new accommodation, guests can experience award-winning cuisine at the AA Rosette Eòlas restaurant, 27 holes of parkland golf, and diverse outdoor pursuits including axe throwing and quad biking. The estate's commitment to providing unforgettable experiences extends to planned expansions of wellness and leisure facilities, including a state-of-the-art spa and fitness centre.

Murrayshall House hotel & golf courses, Murrayshall Rd, Scone, Perth PH2 7PH