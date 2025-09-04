Santa flights to Lapland and back in one day from Glasgow

TUI UK&I has announced the launch of its magical Lapland day trip programme for Winter 2026, which now includes flights from 11 regional airports across the UK.

The magical ‘Search for Santa’ day trips gives families the ultimate Lapland experience with the chance to meet the real Santa Claus in his snowy homeland and be back in their own bed the same night.

Starting from £750 per person, the package includes return flights with in-flight meals including a roast dinner on the flight home, a private meeting with Santa Claus and a gift for every child. Christmas lovers will also enjoy a taster of a range of snow activities including husky and reindeer sleigh rides, mini skidoo adventures for children and tobogganing when visiting the Snow Village in Kittila.

The festive adventure will be offered for the first time from Cardiff Airport in Winter 2026, in addition to direct flights from London Gatwick, Manchester, Newcastle, Bristol, East Midlands, Glasgow, Birmingham, Stansted and Dublin. Flights from Bournemouth Airport will also resume in Winter 2026 after last operating in 2019.

Thermal clothing to keep warm in the Arctic temperatures is also included, plus a hot lunch in Santa’s Village and all transfers in Lapland.

Chris Logan Commercial Director at TUI UK said: "Our much-loved festive Search for Santa day trips are back, and we’re making it easier than ever for families across the UK to experience the magic of Lapland. Now with flights from 11 regional airports, families have the ease of flying from their local airport to meet Santa and create unforgettable memories together.”

DAY TRIP ITENIARY

Fly to Kittila – Customers will get a traditional cooked English breakfast on the flight, before landing and heading to pick up the included snowsuit and boots.

Snow Village – Kittila’s Snow Village is home to an ice hotel with igloo-like rooms, an ice bar and ice sculptures.

Reindeer Sleigh Ride – Climb into a sleigh and let Rudolph and co guide the way through snow-covered forests.

Husky Adventures – Hop on the back of a husky-led sleigh and to be whisked off on a short ride around the Lappish countryside.

Snowmobiling – After learning how to ride, head off on a short ride to explore the winter wilderness.

Arctic Storytelling – Get a real taste of tradition when meeting one of the Lapland locals and listen to age old stories and legends about Lapland.

Meet Santa – Hop on a skidoo and travel through the snowy woodland to meet Santa, where his elves will teach families how to say hello in Finnish.

Snow Fun – It’s not Lapland without playing in the snow, so start a friendly snowball fight, ride a sledge or build a snowman and then warm up by the campfire with a hot berry juice.

Home Time – After the day at Snow Village has finished, Santa’s elves will take customers back to the airport where you will get a Christmas dinner in the sky on the flight back home.

TUI

Santa flight schedule

5/12/26

Bournemouth to Kittila

Newcastle to Kittila

6/12/26

Stansted to Kittila

Birmingham to Kittila

11/12/26

Cardiff to Kittila

Manchester to Kittila

12/12/26

Glasgow to Kittila

Dublin to Kittila

13/12/26

London Gatwick to Kittila

East Midlands Airport to Kittila

18/12/25

Birmingham to Kittila

London Gatwick to Kittila

20/12/25

East Midlands Airport to Kittila

Manchester to Kittila

21/12/26

Bristol to Kittila

Newcastle to Kittila

22/12/26

Birmingham to Kittila

Glasgow to Kittila

23/12/26

London Gatwick to Kittila

Manchester to Kittila