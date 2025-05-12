Six things to do in northern Italy’s Alpine pocket, Courmayeur

From lunch at a quiet restaurant tucked into the slopes to exploring Courmayeur’s natural heritage at over 3,000 metres high.

Courmayeur is a sublime Alpine resort nestled in the shadow of Mont Blanc. It bears cobbled streets and rustic chalets. It is framed by a dramatic backdrop of glossy peaks and dusty rock that turn in colour and texture with the seasons. The village holds a quiet charm and moves at a steady pace. I visited in late March for the annual Mountain Gourmet Ski Experience - which you can read about here - but beyond that, I recommend these six activities for anyone looking to embrace the spirit of this pocket in northern Italy.

1. Stay at Auberge de la Maison

Set in the quiet village of Entrèves on Courmayeur’s edge, Auberge de la Maison is a peaceful wooden retreat, rooted in family ownership and rich with character. Its spirit resonates through traditional Alpine interiors - carved timber beams, soft textiles and fluttering fireplaces. Its hospitality is warm and unobtrusive. With views that stretch towards Mont Blanc’s striking peaks it is an idyllic base that enables rest between mountain activity. The hotel also features a Michelin-awarded restaurant, renowned in the region, and a serene spa with extensive facilities - including a heated pool that flows outdoors.

2. Lunch at La Clotze, Val Ferret

A rustic mountainside restaurant, La Clotze is tucked into the folds of Val Ferret, one of Courmayeur’s most scenic regions. The journey there is a gentle unravelling of glorious, crisp landscapes, whether you arrive by foot, ski or car. Located within an old stone farmhouse, the dining room glows with an Alpine warmth while the menu leans into rich, regional comfort: slow cooked meats, wild mushrooms and aged Italian cheeses. Traditional dishes are given a personal twist, while the hospitality is charming and assured.

3. Ride the Skyway Monte Bianco

There are few introductions to Courmayeur as striking as the Skyway Monte Bianco. An architectural theatre that carries passengers to Pointe Helbronner at 3,466 metres - a peak on the watershed of Italy and France - while brushing the edge of the Mont Blanc massif. Its rotating glass cabins rise in a smooth ascent offering sweeping and surreal views of the rocky landscape. Stations along the way allow space to acclimatise to changing altitudes, and also explore exhibitions on the region’s natural history and clever feat of engineering that makes the journey possible.

4. Ski the Slopes

The snow sports scene in and around Courmayeur feels unrushed, there is just as much focus on pleasure than on performance. With slopes that curl round pine forests, sun soaked terraces, and across dusty white terrain, there are routes catering to all levels. From beginner slopes to more technical descents, even thrilling off-piste routes guided by local experts.

5. Dine at Auberge de la Maison’s Michelin-Awarded Restaurant

Auberge de la Maison’s restaurant is worth seeking out, even if you’re not staying over. Listed in the Michelin Guide, it offers a refined interpretation of authentic Alpine cuisine, its menu rooted in regional traditions, then elevated using seasonal ingredients and culinary craftsmanship. The intimate dining room is tastefully dressed in crisp linen and antique wood, and glows in soft amber. The dishes are deeply flavoured and immaculately presented.

6. Wander the town

The town is small in scale but steeped in effortless charm, moving at a steady pace. Cobbled streets are lined with medieval stone buildings bearing chic little boutiques and quaint cafes. It’s somewhere to explore at your leisure. Sit on a terrace and linger over a coffee soaking up views of the landscape ahead, browse local artisans, shop for hand-knit woollen and authentic Italian leather, or simply wander without direction.