Guests at the Glasshouse in Edinburgh were given two cocktails, made with Botanist gin. | NW

It can be a challenge to get over the midweek slump, particularly as the days shorten and Autumn draws in. A sketching event at the Glasshouse, hosted by local artist Liana Moran, offered a refreshing escape from the routine.

Nestled in the heart of Edinburgh, the Glasshouse is a luxury hotel with a stunning rooftop garden. You can book a room at The Glasshouse from as little as around £200, via Booking.com. Click here for details.

It is the perfect location for an evening of creativity to celebrate the Botanist Gin. When I first read about the event, I knew it would be the perfect midweek treat. Cocktails, canapés and sketching. What really took my breath away was how special the experience was.

The hotel manager greeted us warmly, setting the tone for the evening. It felt more like being welcomed into someone’s home. Small details like, the staff won’t just give directions around the hotel - they’ll walk you there. It really gave the Glasshouse a personal, homely touch that made everything even more memorable.

The event was hosted by local artist Liana Moran in the rooftop garden. | NW

Every detail of the evening had been carefully thought out. I was taken aback by the stunning set up. Picture the perfect evening. Tables beautifully laid out with fresh cuttings, and art materials. At centre stage a bottle of the Botanist gin. Fresh flowers. Oranges. A backdrop of Calton Hill, lit up by the evening sun.

Liana herself was everything you’d want in a host for this event. A talented fine artist, she was knowledgeable, patient and kind. She created a laid-back atmosphere and encouraged us to experiment with materials. She taught us how to measure proportions with our pencils, use our fingers as viewfinders and handle charcoal. Despite none of us having any real sketching experience, she created a relaxed environment where no one felt intimidated.

The exercises she walked us through were challenging yet fun. Some even added a playful element, like drawing with our non-dominant hand. One of the highlights was attempting a single line drawing, without looking at our paper - a lesson of freedom and letting go of perfectionism. The atmosphere was not about having ‘the best’ drawing but more about experimenting which made the evening more enjoyable.

The evening included sketching, canapés and cocktails. | NW

The cocktails really showcased the versatility of the Botanist Gin. The first drink eased us into the evening - wonderfully sweet with a bitter finish. The second was taller and completely different from the first. Gin and blackberry. We were also given beautifully presented canapés. The haggis pakoras, in particular, were a fun and creative twist. They were served with a dram of the Classic Laddie from the Bruichladdich distillery, complete with neeps and tatties inside.

If I were to describe the evening in one word, it would be elegant. It was an experience that left me feeling inspired, refreshed and eager to return. Even as the weather begins to dampen, the hotel’s indoor spaces are just as inviting. Enjoy a cocktail in the indoor bar, with its cosy firepit, before heading to the Brasserie. You can even spot some of Liana Moran’s artwork throughout the hotel.

The tables were beautifully decorated at the Glasshouse | NW

The glasshouse has plans for more of these creative sessions, tying the theme of each to a different spirit. It’s a wonderful way to explore new drinks and embrace your creative side.

You might just discover a new passion - or at the very least, a new favourite cocktail.

Nightly rates at The Glasshouse start from £200 per room. www.theglasshousehotel.co.uk