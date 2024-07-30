The 14 most charming and beautiful villages near Glasgow to visit this summer

Glasgow has a number of charming villages and towns on its doorstep, providing great options for those looking to escape the city for the day.
From villages steeped in history to those with stunning views of Scotland’s lochs and overlooked by Munro peaks, Glasgow is a gateway to explore some beautiful scenery.
Take a look at our gallery of the most charming villages and towns around Glasgow and plan your next trip.
1. New Lanark
New Lanark is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located 25 miles south of Glasgow. The picturesque village gives an authentic experience of its heyday in the 1700s when it was created as a purpose-built mill village near the Falls of Clyde. New Lanark is less than an hour from Glasgow. | New Lanark
2. Luss
Luss is a conservation village located on the west bank of Loch Lomond. Nearly 40 buildings, many of which are B and C-listed buildings, are included in the Outstanding Conservation Area. The village was also the setting for Scottish soap Take the High Road between 1980 and 2003. Luss is less than an hour from Glasgow. | John DevlinPhoto: John Devlin
3. Balmaha
The beautiful Balmaha is situated in the shadow of Conic Hill and is a popular stop for people taking on the West Highland Way. The Oak Tree Inn offers up fantastic food, as well stunning views of Loch Lomond. Balmaha is located less than an hour from Glasgow. | booking.com
4. Comrie
Located along the banks of the River Earn, Comrie is the gateway to a number of notable attractions - including Ben Chonzie and Ben Vorlich. For those more interested in good food and drink, the De'il's Cauldron is highly rated in the town. The Brough and Macpherson shop was redesigned by Charles Rennie Mackintosh in 1903 following a fire. Comrie is located an hour from Glasgow. | Visit Scotland / Paul Tomkins
