The Carlton Hotel in Prestwick sold to Ayrshire hotelier

The RAD Hotel Group has confirmed the sale of The Carlton Hotel in Prestwick to fellow Ayrshire independent hotelier Henry Fitzsimmons, owner of The Riverside Lodge Hotel in Irvine.

The Carlton Hotel has been a part of RAD Hotel Group since 2008, and is a destination for weddings, dining, and special events. The transfer of ownership will see all 57 existing staff at The Carlton Hotel retained, with wages, benefits, and roles protected.

The acquisition, which formally completes next month, marks a new chapter for The Fitzsimmons Group and owner Henry Fitzsimmons as they further invest in Ayrshire’s hospitality landscape, reinforcing the value of locally owned, family-run businesses within the region.

Robert and Vivien Kyle of The RAD Hotel Group commented: “The Carlton Hotel has been an important part of our journey as a family business, and we are immensely proud of everything achieved there. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the entire team at The Carlton for their dedication and commitment over the years - they’ve been integral to its success and reputation

“We’re also pleased to see The Carlton Hotel continue under local, independent ownership and are confident Henry Fitzimmons and his team will continue to deliver the warmth and hospitality guests expect from The Carlton. All existing bookings, including weddings and events, remain fully secure with deposits under new ownership, and the value of any Carlton Hotel gift vouchers will be honoured across The RAD Hotel Group portfolio.”

“RAD Hotel Group remains committed to its award-winning portfolio across Scotland and has no plans to sell any other properties. This sale marks a natural step for both parties as they look to the future and continue investing in the growth and success of our remaining hotels. We wish Henry and his team every success for the future.”

Henry Fitzsimmons of the Fitzsimmons Group commented: “We are absolutely delighted to bring The Carlton Hotel into our family business. It’s a fantastic hotel with a great reputation and a brilliant team already in place. We look forward to building on the strong foundations of Robert, Vivien and their full team. We can’t wait to continue to serve the local community and visitors to Ayrshire with the warmth and hospitality The Carlton is known for.”

The RAD Hotel Group, owned by Robert and Vivien Kyle, has been operating for over 20 years. The group’s portfolio includes eight hotels across Scotland, including the Radstone Hotel in Larkhall, Brig o’Doon House Hotel in Alloway, Seamill Hydro in West Kilbride and Fairfield House Hotel in Ayr.