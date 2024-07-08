Book a UK summer holiday with Parkdean Resorts. Picture: Parkdean Resorts | Parkdean Resorts

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you haven’t booked your summer holiday yet, do not fear, there’s some great deals for Turkey and Greece this July, plus there’s huge savings to be had on UK breaks.

If you’re after a family break abroad, TUI is offering £100 off an all-inclusive holiday to The Fore Resort and Spa in Antalya, Turkey. This resort has plenty of pools, a hotel-run kids’ club, activities like ping-pong and mini discos in the evenings. For the adults, there are six bars and restaurants, a spa and a gym. A seven-night holiday is from £708pp, with flights departing from Edinburgh Airport on July 17 2024.

Relax by the pool at The Grand Cettia in Turkey | TUI

Another great break if you’ve got kids is The Grand Cettia in Dalaman, Turkey - and you can get £200 off if you book now. There’s loads of activities for kids including water slides and theatre shows, and adults can relax in the British-themed Sherlock Holmes bar or opt for some me-time in the Turkish bath. Elsewhere, you’ve got three restaurants – including a buffet place and even a patisserie. For an all-inclusive break for seven nights, you’re looking at £699pp, with flights departing from London Gatwick Airport on July 16 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Choice

If you’re looking for a holiday without the kids, First Choice is offering £400 off for this break to Greece. The Hotel San Giorgio is perfect for couples who want to relax by the pool, and it’s surrounded by olive trees just a short hop from Skala beach. Prices from £655 per person for an all-inclusive break for seven nights, with flights departing from East Midlands airport on July 11, 2024.

Marella Cruises has a seven-night cruise for £500 off - you’ll stop off at Palma, Majorca; La Spezia (for Florence & Pisa), Italy; Propriano, Corsica; Cannes, France; Marseille, France; and Tarragona, Spain. This is a seven night cruise on board Marella Discovery 2 on the Coastal Gems itinerary, departing on August 27 2024 from £1,169 per person. This price includes return flights from UK airports on an all-inclusive basis.

Take a break to Lizard Point in Cornwall | Parkdean Resorts

And if you’re quick, you can save up to £200 on a UK break this summer with Parkdean Resorts, but you need to book by July 8.

You could take a break to the Cornish coastline, with attractions including the Eden Project and National Maritime Museum. For £759 you could be holidaying for seven nights in a caravan that sleeps up to eight at Lizard Point Holiday Park, with breaks starting from the July 20. Offering heated outdoor and indoor pools, a high ropes course, bungee trampolines and more to keep the kids entertained, Lizard Point is a sterling option for your summer holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Book a family break to Wales | Parkdean Resorts