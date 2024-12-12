easyJet flights: Flight from Morocco to Glasgow forced to divert to Faro to kick 'drunken' man off plane who 'was spitting'

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 09:34 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 09:34 BST

An easyJet flight from Morocco to Glasgow was forced to divert to kick a “drunken” man off the plane.

The aircraft departed from Agadir-Al Massira Airport at 8.27pm on Tuesday night (10 December) but just over an hour into the journey, the flight was diverted to Portugal's Faro Airport because of a disruptive passenger. One holidaymaker took to social media to share the ordeal, claiming that the man was "drunk" and "abusive" towards the flight attendants.

The holidaymaker said: "He was also spitting. The plane staff had given him multiple warnings. He was alone, drunk and aggressive in the hotel too. He told them he was in Marrakesh, got in a fight and lost his phone”.

An easyJet flight from Morocco to Glasgow was forced to divert to kick a “drunken” man off the plane. (Photo: Pavla Velickova on Facebook)placeholder image
An easyJet flight from Morocco to Glasgow was forced to divert to kick a "drunken" man off the plane. (Photo: Pavla Velickova on Facebook)

The flight touched back down in Glasgow at 12.54am - just three minutes later than scheduled. A spokesperson for easyJet said: “Flight EZY3176 from Agadir to Glasgow on 10 December diverted to Faro and was met by police due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard. Once the passenger had left the aircraft, the flight continued to Glasgow.

“easyJet’s Cabin Crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers are not compromised at any time. While such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate disruptive behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority.”

