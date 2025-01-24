Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow Airport operator AGS Airports has issued a warning to those travelling over the weekend.

Glasgow Airport has urged passengers to check their flight status before travelling, wth extreme weather conditions predecited by forecasters. Whilst no decisions to cancel or delay flights have been made - the airport said that this will be taken by airlines rather than the airport.

A spokesperson for AGS Airports said: “With the adverse weather forecast for Friday and Saturday, passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling.”

With winds expected to hit up to 90mph in some parts of the country, the Met Office has issued a red weather warning ahead of Storm Eowyn on Friday, 24 January.

Forecasters suggest that strong winds, rain and snow will batter the country with Glasgow facing significant disruption - with the warning expected to be in place between 10.00am and 5.00pm on Friday.

More than 200 flights have been cancelled across Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen airports as Storm Eowyn brings hurricane force winds to Scotland.

Passengers have been urged to check with their airline before travelling to the airports.

A social media post read: "Passenger notice - Glasgow Airport is limiting airport operations from 10am to 5pm on Friday, January 24 following the significant level of flight cancellations as a result of the red weather alert due to Storm Eowyn.

"We advise passengers to check with their airline for up-to-date flight information during this period of weather disruption before travelling."