New Glasgow speed camera to be switched on next week - here is where

A new fixed speed camera will begin enforcing next week in a continued effort to improve road safety in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Barrhead Road fixed speed camera will come into operation next week, the aim of reducing injury collisions on the road.

Police said that a four-year period saw 10 injury collisions, including a pedestrian fatality in 2020. It is estimated that half of vehicles traveling on the road were above the 40mph speed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The westbound carriage incorporates a footpath and cycle path. By continuing to travel above the speed limit drivers are reducing their reaction times and endangering all road users on this route.

The decision was made after discussions between Police Scotland Safety Cameras and Glasgow City Council lead them to introduce the enforcement technology to influence drivers to remain within the speed limits or face 3 points on their licence and a £100 fine.

The fixed speed camera is set to be switched on next week

Cllr Angus Millar, City Convener for Transport and Climate said: “I greatly welcome the introduction of new safety cameras as part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety across Glasgow. By encouraging more considerate driving habits, we can create a much safer environment for all road users.

“Speeding is a major contributor to collisions, and these measures will help to reduce road casualties, particularly those most at risk such as pedestrians and cyclists. I would urge all drivers to respect speed limits, obey traffic signals, stay alert to signage, and drive with care. Together, we can make Glasgow’s roads safer for everyone.”

Further information on Police Scotland Safety Cameras and locations can be found on our website safetycameras.gov.scot