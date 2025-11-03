Travel News: Glasgow to Edinburgh commuters face disruption after signalling fault
A signalling fault between at Glasgow Queen Street lower level towards Airdie is causing delays and cancellations as.
ScotRail has said it expects disruption to last until 10am on Monday, 3 November.
Online ScotRail said: “We have had reports of a signalling fault at Queen Street Low Level affecting trains towards Airdrie
“Staff are now onsite waiting to gain access to track to carry out investigations and as soon as we have more information we will let you know.”
Some trains will be started from Bathgate, including the 9:10 from Helensburgh Central to Edinburgh.
It will no longer call at Edinburgh, Haymarket, Edinburgh Park, Uphall and Livingston North.