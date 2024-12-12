Before I visited Los Angeles for the first time I had some preconceptions about the city - that it would perhaps not be as great as what the celebrities and film industry have led us to believe.

I visited the Californian city in late November where for the most part the sun was shining and the temperature was sat at a lovely 18C, sometimes even reaching 20. The blue skies really do brighten up the city and as soon as I arrived I knew I was going to have a good time, and the preconceptions would be wrong.

Even arriving at LAX airport made my mind jump straight to Miley Cyrus’ classic song lyric ‘I jumped off the plane at LAX’, which brought me a lot of joy. Sad, I know.

Once I was out of the airport I saw the ‘freeways’, palm trees and spotted the Hollywood sign on the hills in the distance, and it all felt very surreal. The first hotel I stayed at was W Hollywood and I couldn’t recommend the hotel enough, from its great location to glamorous interior to its amazing food. As soon as you walk in you see plush green velvet seating and a rounded staircase.

The rooms are even better. Mine was so spacious, and the bed I can confirm was very comfy. The hotel has its very own rooftop venue with panoramic views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills - where you can actually spot the Hollywood sign. It also boasts a redesigned FIT gym. The hotel is in the heart of Hollywood, and is perfect for celeb spotting and visiting cool attractions.

W Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo: LA Tourism Board) | LA Tourism Board

During my stay I visited the likes of Universal Studios, Disneyland and Warner Bros Studios - which were all amazing. There is so much to do and go and visit when holidaying in LA. Whether you are going with your family, friends or a partner, visiting these attractions are a great day out and won’t leave you disappointed.

I visited Universal Studios under on a bright blue sunny sky day, went on exhilarating rides, the Universal Studios tour and even saw Harry Potter’s castle in real life in Hogsmeade village. Nintendo World has only just recently opened at the theme park - an area that's based on Nintendo video game. It is so much fun as it includes the world's first interactive Mario Kart theme park ride and themed dining areas.

Universal Studios Hollywood. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Disneyland Resort is also an option for you in Los Angeles - and it is one not to miss out on. You can enjoy two incredible theme parks, meet favourite characters (for example Chewbacca was casually strolling around) and ride thrilling attractions. The fireworks behind the Disney castle at night too is truly magical and is a beautiful display. It is a really fun day out for all to enjoy.

Disneyland Los Angeles. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

I also visited the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood which really brings back home to you that you are in the heart of where classic and legendary films and TV series have been made. Over a two-to-three-hour period, you get to catch a glimpse behind the scenes of one of the oldest film studios in the world - seeing the sets of ‘Friends’ and costumes of blockbuster films including Batman.

Not only do you get the opportunity to visit amazing theme parks in Los Angeles, but there are also other activities you can do to enjoy your stay in the Californian city. I went to go and see a basketball game, which was so much fun. LA Clippers v King’s was the match - and I really don’t know too much about the rules of basketball but I thoroughly enjoyed it. I felt like I was transported to the world of High School Musical and my eight-year-old self was having the time of her life. Sad again, I know.

Basketball game at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The basketball game was at the new, highly impressive, Intuit Dome and the whole experience was crazy. There was so much energy and it was highly entertaining.

I also took a stroll to Venice Beach - where Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were seen rollerblading for the film ‘Barbie’. The beach and its skateparks brings an air of calm, away from the hustle and bustle and busy roads of the city. The walk itself to the beach was so nice across boardwalks and charming Venice canals. I even spotted a lot of Waymo self-driving cars which were crazy to see. I watched the sun set here and it was beautiful.

Venice Beach. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Another hotel I stayed at, which allowed me to discover more of LA, was Omni Downtown. This hotel was just minutes away from other key attractions including the Walt Disney Concert Hall to the Museum of Contemporary Art. You can really enjoy a luxury experience here as the hotel boasts a heated outdoor lap pool, sleek gym and spa, as well as several onsite restaurants.

Being on holiday in LA was like a dream - and I was able to live out, to some extent, my own version of La La Land. It’s a great holiday destination in both winter and summer with its many days of sunshine and range of activities. You also have the possibility of bumping into one of your most favourite celebrities. What more could you want!

Rooms at W Hollywood start at $306 (currently £241) per night. Rooms at Omni Downtown Los Angeles start at $179 (currently £141) per night. British Airways flies from London Heathrow to Los Angeles from £486 return, including taxes and carrier fees. To book visit ba.com/los-angeles. For more information, visit discoverlosangeles.com.