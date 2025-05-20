Travel: The Leinster hotel in Dublin is a stylish city retreat in the heart of the Irish capital

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer

Editor

Published 20th May 2025, 15:16 BST

Home to glamorous bedrooms and the first restaurant in Ireland from Michelin-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, The Leinster is Dublin’s newest luxury destination - take a look inside.

The Leinster in March 2024, marking a significant addition to the city amidst a resurgent confidence in the local hospitality scene . Situated on the edge of Merrion Square, the hotel offers 55 elegantly designed rooms and suites, blending classic architecture with Parisian boutique aesthetics. Rooms are adorned with botanical headboards, cherry red sofas, tasseled bedside lamps, deep-green tiling and copper bathtubs in the suites.

The rooftop restaurant, Jean-Georges at The Leinster is the first Irish venture by renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. It offers a fusion of Irish, French, and Southeast Asian cuisines, using locally sourced ingredients. On the ground floor, guests can enjoy The Collins Club, a glamorous lounge named after interior designer David Collins, offering drinks and light bites. The hotel also features a boutique gym, a thermal suite with a sauna and steam room, and The O’Dwyer Suite event space for private functions. The Leinster is part of the Dean Hotel Group, a Dublin-based hospitality company which includes The Clarence Hotel. Here’s what you can expect from a stay at The Leinster.

7 Mount Street Lower, Dublin 2, D02 WK33, Ireland.

Reception as you arrive into the hotel. Located on the edge of Merrion Square, among art galleries, design studios and museums in the heart of Georgian Dublin, The Leinster is a new addition to Dublin's impressive hospitality scene.

1. The Leinster

Reception as you arrive into the hotel. Located on the edge of Merrion Square, among art galleries, design studios and museums in the heart of Georgian Dublin, The Leinster is a new addition to Dublin's impressive hospitality scene. | The Leinster

The hotel has fifty-five bedrooms spread across four floors, each ranging in size. The bedrooms come complete with tasseled bedside lamps, cushioned dotted carpets, embroidered floral headboards, and an abundance of light.

2. The Leinster

The hotel has fifty-five bedrooms spread across four floors, each ranging in size. The bedrooms come complete with tasseled bedside lamps, cushioned dotted carpets, embroidered floral headboards, and an abundance of light. | The Leinster

Each room and suite pulls character from the architecture and are a combination of lavish velvets, detailed cabinetry and bold colour, complimented by individualistic art pieces.

3. The Leinster

Each room and suite pulls character from the architecture and are a combination of lavish velvets, detailed cabinetry and bold colour, complimented by individualistic art pieces. | The Leinster

Art plays a significant role at The Leinster, with over 300 curated pieces of original painted art from more than 80 artists displayed throughout the hotel. Notable works include pieces by Richard Gorman, Samuel Walsh, Diana Copperwhite, Salvatore of Lucan, Eamon Coleman and Ruth Medjber.

4. The Leinster

Art plays a significant role at The Leinster, with over 300 curated pieces of original painted art from more than 80 artists displayed throughout the hotel. Notable works include pieces by Richard Gorman, Samuel Walsh, Diana Copperwhite, Salvatore of Lucan, Eamon Coleman and Ruth Medjber. | The Leinster

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HotelDubliner
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice