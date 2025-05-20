The Leinster in March 2024, marking a significant addition to the city amidst a resurgent confidence in the local hospitality scene . Situated on the edge of Merrion Square, the hotel offers 55 elegantly designed rooms and suites, blending classic architecture with Parisian boutique aesthetics. Rooms are adorned with botanical headboards, cherry red sofas, tasseled bedside lamps, deep-green tiling and copper bathtubs in the suites.

The rooftop restaurant, Jean-Georges at The Leinster is the first Irish venture by renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. It offers a fusion of Irish, French, and Southeast Asian cuisines, using locally sourced ingredients. On the ground floor, guests can enjoy The Collins Club, a glamorous lounge named after interior designer David Collins, offering drinks and light bites. The hotel also features a boutique gym, a thermal suite with a sauna and steam room, and The O’Dwyer Suite event space for private functions. The Leinster is part of the Dean Hotel Group, a Dublin-based hospitality company which includes The Clarence Hotel. Here’s what you can expect from a stay at The Leinster.