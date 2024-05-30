US travel series puts the spotlight on Irish tourist destinations
and live on Freeview channel 276
The series reaches millions of people across the United States on PBS (Public Broadcasting Service, the public TV network), with over 2 million viewers per episode, as well as via the PBS app and website.
Mickela Mallozzi is the producer and host of the series and the show follows her travels around the world. What makes the show unique is that Mickela explores and highlights some of the cultural and dance traditions of each destination she visits. Mickela and her crew – who are here as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI – have been capturing content for three 30-minute episodes which will air on PBS in spring next year.
Filming has been taking place here in the North West and in Northern Ireland. In Leitrim, the crew filmed at The Glens Centre, where members of the music group Kíla taught Mickela how to play the uilleann pipes and other Irish instruments. Filming also took place at the Sligo Oyster Experience, Nancy's Barn in Ballyliffin and on Malin Head. In Northern Ireland, the crew captured content with chef Noel McMeel at The Ebrington Hotel, as well as at the Giant's Causeway, the new McConnell’s Distillery and Visitor Experience in Crumlin Road Gaol and the Oh Yeah Music Centre.
Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “We are delighted that Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi is filming in the North West and Northern Ireland this week. It’s a wonderful opportunity to highlight our beautiful scenery, our rich music and dance traditions, as well as some of the many things to see and do here, to a huge audience across the US. The publicity value of a TV programme like this is immense – it is an excellent way of shining a spotlight on Ireland, inspiring prospective American holidaymakers to come and experience the destination for themselves.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.