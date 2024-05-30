US travel series puts the spotlight on Irish tourist destinations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Filming for season seven of an Emmy award-winning US travel series – called Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi – is taking place in Ireland this week.

The series reaches millions of people across the United States on PBS (Public Broadcasting Service, the public TV network), with over 2 million viewers per episode, as well as via the PBS app and website.

Mickela Mallozzi is the producer and host of the series and the show follows her travels around the world. What makes the show unique is that Mickela explores and highlights some of the cultural and dance traditions of each destination she visits. Mickela and her crew – who are here as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI – have been capturing content for three 30-minute episodes which will air on PBS in spring next year.

Filming has been taking place here in the North West and in Northern Ireland. In Leitrim, the crew filmed at The Glens Centre, where members of the music group Kíla taught Mickela how to play the uilleann pipes and other Irish instruments. Filming also took place at the Sligo Oyster Experience, Nancy's Barn in Ballyliffin and on Malin Head. In Northern Ireland, the crew captured content with chef Noel McMeel at The Ebrington Hotel, as well as at the Giant's Causeway, the new McConnell’s Distillery and Visitor Experience in Crumlin Road Gaol and the Oh Yeah Music Centre.