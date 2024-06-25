Why my cruise on board Regent Seven Seas Grandeur was an unrivalled experience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Out of the corner of my eye I can see it, glinting and shimmering in its ethereal beauty.

I've been on board Regent Seven Seas' newest ship The Grandeur just five minutes and its talisman acquisition, the Fabergé egg, is winning the battle for my attention as I hand over my passport to the ship's reception.

Commissioned bespoke for Regent Seven Seas and the only Fabergé egg to reside permanently at sea, this is by no means the only jewel on board this vessel. A $6m 1,600-strong art collection demands your gaze throughout, with original Picassos, sublime sculptures, a 40-foot-tall hand-woven tapestry and other aesthetic gems at every corner.

But then this is no ordinary ship, and eggs and Pablos respectfully aside, the biggest piece of art is the Grandeur itself.

At just over 56,000 tons and 224m long, the 12-deck Regent SS flagship is not the biggest boat on the seas, but nevertheless packs a powerful punch - unsurprisingly from the elite cruise line, billed unashamedly by themselves, as The World's Most Luxurious Fleet™.

Speaking of punches, let's pull none here. Being at the top of the sea tree means prices are higher compared with more mainstream lines, but for that magical experience, perhaps if only a once-in-a-lifetime for some, this is a bucket-list must.

So what elevates this experience on board Grandeur above your regular cruise? It doesn't take too long to see why.

